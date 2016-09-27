AML donates over 1000 books to the Grand Bahama community

Residents of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home along with hundreds of local primary school students on the island recently received a generous back-to-school giveaway from AML Foods Ltd. The parent company of Solomon’s Lucaya, Solomon’s Queen’s Highway and Costright Freeport presented more than 1000 composition books to the home administrator and the principals at Walter Parker Primary and Bartlett Hill Primary schools.

Managers at the three retail outlets spearheaded the giveback initiative as a way to touch the lives of their customers and directly impact the greater community. Each manager identified an organization in need of the supplies and reached out directly to the group to arrange for delivery just in time for the fall semester.

Renea Bastian, vice-president of marketing and communications at AML Foods Ltd., applauded the team in Grand Bahama for connecting the company to the community in a tangible way.

“At AML, we value our youth and consider this recent donation an investment in their future. Our store managers understand our corporate commitment to staying connected to the communities that we serve. They interact with parents, teachers and students on a daily basis so it was not a hard choice when it came time to select entities to benefit from the donations,” Bastian said.

When presented with the gifts, both school principals expressed their gratitude to the managers for the books, stating that supplies were always needed especially for students whose parents face financial challenges. Grand Bahama Children’s Home administrators also thanked AML for the books and indicated that they will also be able to use the composition books throughout the course of the school year.



