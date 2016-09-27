Corrections officer and brother charged with drug possession

A corrections officer will still stand trial for illegal drug possession, although his brother claimed the drugs belonged to him.

Ashton Bullard, 30, of Elizabeth Estates, was arrested on September 23 when he reported for duty at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His car was searched and 1.25 ounces of marijuana were allegedly found inside.

His brother, Reco Bullard, of Millenium Gardens, went to the Drug Enforcement Unit and claimed that the drugs were his.

As a result, both men were charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

Yesterday at an arraignment before Acting Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, the younger Bullard pleaded guilty to the charge, while the other denied the charge.

In a mitigation plea on Reco Bullard’s behalf, attorney Devard Francis asked the court to consider giving his client a conditional discharge after the completion of a drug counseling program.

Francis claimed that the employee at Doctors Hospital had an “incessant problem” with drugs.

Bullard told Forbes that he had used drugs for the past five years.

Forbes asked, “Did you do anything to address your problem?”

When Bullard replied in the negative, Forbes said that Bullard had shown that he was prepared to deal with the consequences once caught.

Forbes ordered him to pay a $500 fine to avoid spending three months in prison.

The corrections officer returns to court on December 13 for the start of his trial. His bail has been set at $1,500 with one surety.



