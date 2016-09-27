PM: PMH renovations won’t jeopardize people’s health

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis’ criticism of the government’s plan to renovate the maternity ward at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) was a political attack, according to Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Despite concerns that the renovations could negatively impact the quality of patient care because of insufficient time under medical supervision and cramped spaces, the prime minister assured that he and his team are well aware of what they are doing and they have matters under control.

“The former minister of health and the current leader of the opposition should be very careful with respect to matters like that, but he goes further,” Christie said while in Grand Bahama yesterday.

“He speaks about the Public Hospital Authority’s (PHA) commitment to improve the maternity ward.

“This is where people without means have their children.

“... I don’t want to mouth what he said but it was a political attack.

“He said the hospital authority won’t listen to the doctors when they said don’t fix it now but fix it later, because people are having babies now and after Christmas they might not have them.

“That’s how I interpreted what he said.

“I just want to make this point, we are here today because we are intelligent Bahamians.

“We have the responsibility to govern.

“We’re not going to jeopardize people’s health by rushing through construction and compromising the quality of care.

“We are not going to do that.”

Consultants at the PHA have expressed concerns about the expected renovations.

Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) President Dr. Charles Arthur Clarke and Minnis have voiced their distress.

Physicians have called on the government to delay the renovations to a more suitable time, like January, because it is currently “peak delivery time” when the ward reaches maximum patient numbers.

“The nursery today accommodates 22 babies, and the space that will be provided by the government would accommodate six,” Minnis told The Nassau Guardian on Sunday.

“Not only that, because there is less space, the doctors are concerned that there could be an increase in infections in both babies and mothers, therefore it taints the quality of patient care.

“They are concerned that with the cramped space, they would be forced to discharge patients after delivery within four to six hours, which poses another problem.

“But the government refuses to listen to the professionals.”

Minnis claimed that the government wants to move forward with the renovations because “they feel like it would be politically advantageous”.

Christie denied the accusations.

Instead, he claimed Minnis left the maternity ward in a poor state after the Free National Movement (FNM) was voted out of office in 2012.

“And let me tell you, the minster should know that when we won the elections and he demitted office as minister of health, he left the maternity ward in a state that was not fit for women to go in and have babies,” Christie said.

“There was one operating theater that was so bad you could only use it in an emergency.

“Now, his government, quite frankly, made a major commitment in the Critical Care Block, intensive care surgery facilities...

“It was not Minnis-led but it was (former Prime Minister) Hubert Ingraham-led, so I have to make that [clarification].

“But it was done.

“We came in and we finished it.

“We knew we had to modernize the hospital plans.”

Christie said the renovations are essential to continue the work the FNM started but did not complete.

“We have to improve the conditions under which people are hospitalized for National Health Insurance (NHI) because I said I am not going to charge people rates for NHI until they can appreciate what they are paying for,” he said.

“Therefore, the government will pay and continue to pay for improvements to the Princess Margaret Hospital and the Rand Memorial Hospital and clinics all around The Bahamas.

“We are going to put our resources behind that to bring them up to the quality and standard that we want.

“...We had to find a way to take care of these women who have babies. The plan was prepared. We went too big. The contractor was selected to fix the maternity ward.

“We may argue insufficient beds and all sorts of things but remember, I’m saying we are making two decisions.

“We are bringing it up to standards, meaning now at least twice the size of the operating space that exists today will now be brought about with the newly renovated materity ward and people will be better accommodated.

“...No one in their right mind will go and put people out of beds that exist in the maternity wards today without having proper substitution of facilities.

“In other words, before they do it, they are going to make the alternative accommodations for them.”

Tomorrow, the PHA is expected to execute a major contract with respect to the renovation of the maternity ward, male surgical wards and legacy entrance at PMH in a public signing ceremony.

Christie is expected to bring the keynote address.



