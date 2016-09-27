Road Traffic denies new licensing fees

Road Traffic Controller Ross Smith yesterday shot down reports that the government intended to raise fees for vehicle licensing and registration, and that vehicle owners who already had license plates would have them replaced with a new one being formatted.

“The Road Traffic Department today advised the public that the image of the license plate circulated on the various social media platforms this past weekend is not the design of the new license plate to be introduced as a part of the department’s new modernization plan,” a statement from the Road Traffic Department issued Monday evening read.

“The controller of Road Traffic expressed his extreme disappointment that the department’s efforts to transform the department, and to introduce new methods and systems of operation, are being adversely impacted by those who are determined to undermine the process, by issuing false information on the automation efforts.

“In this regard, the controller informed that there will be no increase in fees as a result of the automation project, and nor is there any need for drivers to purchase new license plates, if they have already licensed their vehicles.

“The normal licensing fees remain in effect.

“The controller advised further that the automation is progressing well, and details will be disseminated shortly on the project status, and the planned rollout of the new electronic workflow system to be utilized.

“The controller warned members of the public to be wary of false information conveyed on social media, and encouraged persons to pay attention to notices issued from the Department of Road Traffic via traditional media sources, which will provide accurate information on the transformative changes which are taking place.

“He assured the public that the department is committed to the delivery of quality service across the entirety of the registration, inspection and licensing process throughout the country.”



