Minnis: FNM not celebrating poll

Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said while he will not celebrate a recent Public Domain survey that shows respondents scored him higher than any other leader in the country, Minnis asserted that the poll reflects the electorate’s desire for a change in governance.

“I will not blow my own horn,” Minnis said at the FNM’s headquarters on Mackey Street.

“Allow the populous to make those decisions.

“And the people will speak, and the people will put the FNM in power because the people [are] looking for a new direction.

“They are looking for a new focus and they are looking for a new government.

“You see, in the past, the buzz words with governments were ‘jobs’, ‘employment’.

“That is not my buzz word for tomorrow. My buzz words [are] ownership and entrepreneurship.”

A study of the political climate in The Bahamas conducted by market research firm Public Domain between August 8 and August 16 shows that Minnis scored the highest favorability rating of 11 personalities — 5.1 on a scale of one to 10.

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney and Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner both scored 4.9.

Alfred Sears, who is challenging Prime Minister Perry Christie for leadership of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), scored 4.8, while Christie scored 4.3 and Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis scored 4.1.

As it relates to ratings of political leaders, researchers said, “Cynicism seems at its highest, and no personality we tested stood out as ‘the savior’.”

Minnis said when taking into account the PLP’s stewardship since taking office, he expected its support to be much lower.

The scientific study, which polled 1,000 people, found that only 14 percent of respondents said they would vote for the PLP if an election were held tomorrow; 15 percent said they would vote for the DNA; and 18 percent said they would vote for the FNM.

One percent said they would vote for The Gatekeepers and two percent said they would vote independent.

Sixteen percent were undecided, while 26 percent said they would not vote if the election were held tomorrow.

“We have a group of talented young people,” Minnis said.

“We have a group of talented Bahamians who think.

“They think for themselves, and they realize that there comes a time when they can divorce themselves from government and make independent decisions.

“That’s happening today.

“They will not be held hostage by any government moving forward.

“That is why it is essential to push ownership and entrepreneurship.

“That will be our focus. You must change individuals thinking, their thinking away from jobs.

“Just [a] job is a modern day form of slavery, really.

“Nobody wants to say it, but you are bottlenecked.

“You can only move to a certain point.”

Minnis said an economy energized and incentivized for and by Bahamians allows for internal growth.

As it relates to the high number of people who said they would not vote if an election was held tomorrow, Minnis suggested that Bahamians with that mindset are observing and waiting to “hear that a government is thinking about them”.



