PM: We have to take responsibility for PMH AC failure

Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday suggested that the government must take responsibility for the operating rooms in Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) that are without air conditioning, after he revealed that “powerful surges” knocked out compressors at the $100 million facility.

However, the government last night said the problem should be solved by the end of the week.

“The headlines today (Monday) was that the air conditioners in the new Critical Care Block, costing $100 million in construction, equipment and staffing has failed,” said Christie while discussing healthcare upgrades at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama.

“I think two were running and four were down.

“Prime ministers don’t ordinarily get to hear about these things when it happens, but once he hears or he reads, he must find out.

“And there is nothing bad about the truth.

“It may have some implications, but it’s the truth.

“This is a new facility. Why would this $100 million enterprise all of a sudden fail?

“Well, I am advised that there were power outages in New Providence... and that when the power is reconnected, there are powerful surges that knocked out the compressors.

“Now that is what the prime minister has been advised.

“Yes, there were weather implications and yes, you were hampered from going out there to see what you can do on a temporary basis.

“But fundamentally, we own the power station...

“Therefore, ultimately, and to a very bare logical conclusion, notwithstanding management agreements, we have to bear responsibility for that.”

Some of the operating rooms have been without air conditioning for two weeks.

Officials initially gave very little details on the matter but assured that it “is being addressed”.

Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) consultant and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Duane Sands said he was forced to cancel all of his surgeries last Thursday.

According to him, patients on a chronic waiting list for surgeries were being forced to wait because of serious infrastructural problems.

Other doctors, who wished to remain unnamed, confirmed that they were unable to perform many surgeries because of the AC issue.

Yesterday, Christie said compressors had already been ordered.

He questioned the PHA’s handling of the matter.

“...We have ordered new compressors,” he explained.

“They should arrive in The Bahamas on Wednesday or Thursday, but by the end of the week.

“And those who run the Public Hospitals Authority have the good sense this time to do two things: order an [excess number of compressors] and importantly, put in surge protectors.

“And the question is, in a $100 million affair, why weren’t surge protectors there?

“But that’s how it is.”

On Sunday, PHA Director of Communications Judy Terrell said, "The matter concerning the air conditioning is being addressed. However, the work has been somewhat hampered by the inclement weather.”

Terrell did not provide specifics on how many operating rooms have been impacted or the number of patients who either had to be rescheduled or deferred.

According to PHA Chairman Herbert Brown in a statement issued yesterday evening, three of the four AC units, as of 1 p.m. on Monday, have been restored, with the remaining unit scheduled to return online by the end of this week.

“Orders to have the remaining compressors replaced were executed with suppliers outside of the country, as no local vendor was able to provide the essential item,” he said.

“The replacement compressors are now due to arrive in The Bahamas within the next few days and will be installed with secondary UPS to mitigate against any future power surges.”



