Fewer than 55,000 registered to vote

With about eight months left before the 2017 general election should be called, fewer than 32 percent of expected eligible voters have registered, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall confirmed yesterday.

According to Hall, that represents fewer than 55,000 people.

In 2012, there were 172,128 Bahamians on the register, according to Hall, who said the department is expecting that same number of registered voters for 2017.

“It’s slow all around the 38 constituencies. We are thinking positively that Bahamians will come out in full force soon,” he said.

“It’s starting to show signs of picking up over the last week or so since I’ve been on the national radio telling people they can bring their 2012 card, so we saw a little bump after that announcement.

“But we are still looking at room for improvement. We’re still under 55,000 and I’m still hopeful things will increase in the future.”

Hall said he believes it’s a cultural norm that Bahamians wait until closer to the election to register.

“Traditionally we’ve always been a last-minute people and some people are perhaps waiting for the campaigns to start,” he said.

“But remember, we just came out of a referendum and [maybe] that is still playing on the people’s mind. When we started the last drive there was no referendum.”

The current register came into effect on July 15, a month after Bahamians voted in a constitutional referendum on gender equality.

Fewer than half of eligible voters from the last register participated in the referendum.

As for when the new purple voters’ cards will be distributed, Hall said he has to wait on the Constituencies Commission to finalize what changes to the boundaries it intends to make, if any.

“My job is to provide the Constituencies Commission with whatever materials they would require: maps, voter numbers and what have you, and we’ve been doing just that. But it’s totally their prerogative to say where the boundaries will be placed, I have no control over that at all,” he said.

“That’s why we are not issuing the new purple cards at this time. We are waiting for the commission to make a decision and where the changes occur we will make them in-house.”

There have been no changes to the requirements to register.

“The act says you must have your passport or your birth certificate along with photo identification. Persons born after 1973 have to present their birth certificate along with their mother’s birth certificate, or a passport. Persons who voted in the last 2012 election can bring their voter’s card and we will accommodate them once they confirm that they got it legitimately from our department,” he said.

Registration locations include Town Center Mall, Mall at Marathon, all post offices, National Insurance Board headquarters at Baillou Hill Road and the Parliamentary Registration Department on Farrington Road.



