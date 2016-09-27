Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Illegal Peruvian charged with murder, attempted murder
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Sep 27, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The suspect charged with murder and attempted murder at Club Tropicana earlier this month was in the country illegally.

Jesus Eduardo Ramos, 28, a citizen of Peru, came to The Bahamas on vacation and decided to stay.

Ramos made these revelations yesterday through a Spanish interpreter when he made his first court appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Ramos, who did not have a lawyer, faces a murder charge in connection with the September 4 shooting death of Jorge Herrera, a citizen of the Dominican Republic who worked as the club’s deejay.

Ramos is also accused of the attempted murder of Anna Palomino, who is also of Peru.

He was not required to enter pleas to the charges and makes his next court appearance on November 4.

According to initial police reports, a group of men was ejected from the club after causing a disturbance.

One of the men, who was tossed out of the club, allegedly returned with a gun.

The deejay tackled the gunman in an attempt to disarm him, and the gun fired, hitting three people, including the gunman, according to police.

Ramos was walking with the support of crutches at his court appearance.

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links