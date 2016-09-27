Illegal Peruvian charged with murder, attempted murder

The suspect charged with murder and attempted murder at Club Tropicana earlier this month was in the country illegally.

Jesus Eduardo Ramos, 28, a citizen of Peru, came to The Bahamas on vacation and decided to stay.

Ramos made these revelations yesterday through a Spanish interpreter when he made his first court appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Ramos, who did not have a lawyer, faces a murder charge in connection with the September 4 shooting death of Jorge Herrera, a citizen of the Dominican Republic who worked as the club’s deejay.

Ramos is also accused of the attempted murder of Anna Palomino, who is also of Peru.

He was not required to enter pleas to the charges and makes his next court appearance on November 4.

According to initial police reports, a group of men was ejected from the club after causing a disturbance.

One of the men, who was tossed out of the club, allegedly returned with a gun.

The deejay tackled the gunman in an attempt to disarm him, and the gun fired, hitting three people, including the gunman, according to police.

Ramos was walking with the support of crutches at his court appearance.