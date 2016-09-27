Christie speaks of ‘incredible pain’ song brought his family

The Christies opted to turn the other cheek after they met the writer of an expletive-filled song about the prime minister and his family that was widely circulated on social media last month.

As he gave a detailed description of the family’s face-to-face encounter with the rap song’s writer, performer and producer, Prime Minister Perry Christie said he felt “incredible pain” when he listened to the song’s words and the vile manner in which it described the people closest to him.

Christie, who spoke publicly on the matter for the first time yesterday in Grand Bahama, seemed to still be very bothered by the song.

He admitted that while his wife, Bernadette, and son have shown the young man compassion, he has yet to forgive the man for the remarks he made about his son, Adam, who is autistic.

“... For a woman who has been married to a man for 42 years to be called a whore, and for a daughter who is looking forward to life to be so called...,” said Christie, unable to complete his sentence.

“And the only fault, if there is a fault, is that my wife is married to me and my daughter is my child.

“But I could never forgive someone for attacking Adam.

“God created people like Adam and they are innocent, truly innocent.”

Christie said his wife initially felt the same way and was unsure how she would move past it.

But after talking to the apologetic young man who had been brought to tears, and his mother, she chose to forgive him.

“I saw my wife meet the young man who wrote the song,” he said.

“And I heard her tell the police not to do anything to him.

“I heard her say to him, ‘I wanted to see you, because I thought anyone who could do that about a mother did not have a mother, but you have a mother who appears to be a prayer warrior herself’.

“She said, ‘I can take care of myself and my daughter [can], but I want you to know that I don’t know how to forgive you for Adam, but I’ll let Adam come in the room so you can see him’.

“Adam was brought into the room.

“Adam walked up to the young man and embraced him.

“He was sobbing and asking Adam to forgive him.

“He asked my wife to forgive him.

“My wife embraced him and his mother and I watched it.

“My wife said to the police, ‘Ensure that nobody knows who this fellow is because I don’t want him to suffer. I want this to be a defining moment in his life so that he can understand.’”

Christie said as the election season approaches there is no need for ugly politics.

He said people should not be violent with their words for political gain, especially with matters so close to home.

He admitted “wrestling with his faith” after years of dealing with an autistic child.

“I said this before and I’ll say it again in Grand Bahama, I wrestled with God when I had to deal with Adam,” he said.

“I told that to the Holy Father, the Pope.

“I couldn’t understand and I wrestled with faith.

“But one day I sat down with myself and I said, ‘God made you prime minister.’

“So maybe he is asking you to do something for those children.”

The young man did not face any charges.



