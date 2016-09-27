Reports: Chipman out in St. Anne’s

Multiple high-level sources within the Official Opposition have confirmed to The Nassau Guardian that St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman is unlikely to be given the nod to run on the party’s ticket for St. Anne’s in the next general election, citing what has been his perceived poor performance as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

However, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis refused to confirm or deny this yesterday.

When asked yesterday if he will be given the nomination for St. Anne’s, Chipman was careful in his response.

“That’s not my call,” Chipman said.

“That decision rests with the council of the party.”

Despite pledging to probe the Urban Renewal program, the effectiveness of the government’s tax concessions to Baha Mar, the contracts issued for the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and how the government spent money on Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, the PAC has yet to table its first completed report in Parliament.

The PAC has been investigating the use of funds in the government’s Urban Renewal 2.0 plan since it was formed in 2012.

According to Chipman, the report was “virtually completed” since January.

But he said the committee sat on the report due to a back and forth with one of the governing members who was expected to sign it.

However, earlier this month, Chipman said committee member Shane Gibson, the MP for Golden Gates, plans to table a minority report.

Both reports are expected to be tabled at the next sitting of the House of Assembly on October 5.

While some observers have asserted that the opposition-led PAC has been ineffective, Parliament’s records show that the last committee, chaired by Bain and Grants Town MP Dr. Bernard Nottage, tabled one report between 2007 and 2012 – on March 5, 2012, two months ahead of the general election.

Pineridge MP Kwasi Thompson tabled a minority report on March 8, 2012.

The PAC before that one, chaired by then Montagu MP Brent Symonette, also tabled one report between 2002 and 2007.

Strong supporters of Minnis have suggested that none of the MPs who opposed him, including Chipman, should receive nominations.

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, who challenged Minnis at the party’s July convention; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn, Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins, North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly and Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant were the other members of that group.

Rollins, Neilly and Grant have already announced that they will not seek nominations from the FNM.

Lightbourn confirmed more than a week ago that he will not get a nomination from the FNM.

But it remains unclear if he withdrew consideration or whether he was asked to step aside.

Minnis declined to comment on this matter yesterday.

There were strong calls within and outside the FNM for Lightbourn to be denied the nomination since he suggested at the party’s convention that the state tie the tubes of unwed mothers with more than two children.

He suggested that this would ease the burden on the state.

He came under tremendous pressure, even after he apologized for the statement.

On September 15, the FNM ratified Butler-Turner for Long Island, former Deputy Commissioner of Police Marvin Dames for Mount Moriah, businessman Walt Saunders for MICAL and former DNA Chairman Mark Humes for Fort Charlotte.

Meanwhile, The Guardian understands businessman Dionisio D'Aguilar will be ratified for Montagu sometime next week.

When contacted yesterday, D’Aguilar declined to comment.

Earlier this month, D’Aguilar said he was committed to running on the FNM’s ticket for the next general election, depending on where the party plans to run him.



