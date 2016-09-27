Baha Mar restarts construction

Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday announced construction on the stalled Baha Mar project has restarted, while also indicating a March 2017 date for the opening of the casino, the casino hotel, the convention center and the golf course in phases.

However, Christie has yet to identify the buyer and operators of the resort, even though he has indicated that negotiations are ongoing with the Export-Import Bank of China and the would-be buyer.

“Remobilization is well underway and construction works have commenced,” Christie said at a tour of the $3.5 billion mega resort.

“Every effort is being made to ensure the phased opening of the casino, casino hotel, the convention center and hotel, and the golf course before the end of the coming winter season.

“The EXIM Bank is meeting its commitment in funding remaining construction costs to complete the project, and a contract has been executed for China Construction [America] (CCA) to complete the project.

“Although, for legal reasons, I am not at liberty at this stage to formally disclose the name of the ultimate purchaser, suffice it to say that their principals have met with the government and discussed their vision for the property.

“They meet the government’s requirements of a well-recognized, world-class resort developer with the necessary resources for a successful operation.

“The group is moving expeditiously to complete their negotiations with the EXIM Bank and to meet the due diligence requirements of the government.

“It is expected that the name of the purchaser will be announced shortly.”

Christie said that with the remobilization of construction, Bahamian subcontractors are expected to return to the site.

“The landscaping people have 50 to 60 people already,” he said, as a few groundskeepers were seen working at the site.

“They told me they would like to recruit another 50 to 60 [people] immediately, so you are going to find, therefore, that the subcontractors, the Bahamian subcontractors, are being brought back on to the site.”

Need for clarity

However, it is unclear how those companies not directly owed money by the Baha Mar companies in liquidation will get paid, although Christie said CCA is in the “process of resolving outstanding amounts owing its suppliers and contractors”.

As negotiations for the resort’s operation continue, Christie also asserted that it is not yet confirmed whether the buyer will run the resort as a single property, or keep the original vision of separate companies managing the various hotels.

“I am looking forward, really, to when the operators are identified and they come in, to begin the process of bringing life to the casino, and to the casino hotel and to other parts of this, and they will obviously announce whether or not they will handle the entire resort or whether they will have it in separate parts as was the original vision, the [Grand] Hyatt, the SLS, and of course the Rosewood,” Christie said.

Guardian Business reported last week that, according to Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu, two of the three global hospitality brands most recently attached to the stalled $3.5 billion mega resort – Grand Hyatt and SLS – are still onboard, but had nothing to say about the fate of the former Rosewood property.

Rosewood Hotels and Resorts jumped ship last year, severing ties with the development on the grounds that its brand was being “tarnished” by the morass gridlocking progress at the development.

Baha Mar filed for bankruptcy in the United States on June 29.

However, the substantive bankruptcy claim in the U.S. has since been dismissed.

Christie announced last month that the government and China EXIM Bank have signed an agreement that was approved by the Supreme Court that will see the derailed Baha Mar project completed, sold and opened.

In a communication to Parliament last month, Christie also indicated that China EXIM Bank made the application to the Supreme Court to seal the deal it signed with the government to get Baha Mar completed and opened, to allow the bank to finalize “sensitive negotiations” for a new buyer.

Yesterday, Christie said “regular updates will be provided as continued progress is made in implementing the provisions of the heads of terms, with more detailed information becoming available to the public with the unsealing of the Supreme Court Order”.

Payment to former Baha Mar employees who lost their jobs when the resort was placed in liquidation is expected to begin at the resort today.



