Bahamas working to increase African-American visitors

The Ministry of Tourism (MOT) has locked in two major events that are expected to attract thousands of African-American visitors to The Bahamas in 2017.

According to MOT’s Director of the African-American market Linville Johnson, plans are underway for the international Black Women’s Public Policy Institute Conference, to be held in Nassau in March 2017, and the 2017 Harlem Fine Arts Show to take place in May.

“This market is very important to our tourism industry because we have a shared affinity for heritage and culture. African-Americans primarily travel in groups for reunions, fraternal, religious and civic events, conferences and meetings,” Johnson said.

Research shows that this segment of the American population represents one of the fastest growing markets in the travel industry. According to Black Meetings and Tourism Magazine, “African-American travelers spend more than $40 billion yearly.”

As part of the ministry’s efforts to increase visibility in the African-American market, Johnson along with a team from the Bahamas Tourist Office in Washington DC, and members of the communications team, attended the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CDCF) 46th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) in Washington, DC.

ALC is described as the premier gathering of African-Americans, attracting more than 9,000 influential men and women throughout the United States each year. The Ministry of Tourism representatives took advantage of the gathering and promoted The Bahamas at several events, including co-hosting a meeting at the consul general’s office for the board of the International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute; co-sponsoring an event with the National Coalition of Black Meeting Planners, moderated by TV One’s Roland Martin; and participating in the annual Harlem Fine Arts show. The show will be featured in Nassau from May 11-14, 2017.

“We were able to build and maintain critical and meaningful relationships with key leaders in the African-American community, including those from the travel and tourism industry, government, and the religious community who attend this annual event,” he said.

While in Washington, DC Bahamas tourism officials also hosted a lunch for forty meeting planners and members of the media.

The industry partners were educated on all of the latest updates and new developments on the Islands Of The Bahamas. Paulette Zonicle, Bahamas consul general, Washington, DC attended and was invited to participate as a panelist of the luncheon. Also attending the luncheon was Consul General of Atlanta Randy Rolle.



