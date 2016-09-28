Exuma students equipped, ready for new academic year

It is the time again for teachers and students to return to the classroom. The time to enter the doors of knowledge, understanding and academic success. The students of Ebenezer Union Baptist Church are grateful to God for a safe summer and are ready to embrace the new academic school year 2016-2017. They are determined to do their best, study hard, be obedient and always remain mindful of Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Rev. Stephen Smith recently dedicated the students to God in prayer, asking for Him to cover, protect and strengthen the boys and girls during this new school year. “Parents, you must continue to pray and are encouraged to motivate your children. Be their number one supporters, assist them with homework, projects or other course studies and work along with the principal, teachers and other parents to further enhance the learning experience,” he said.

President of Ebenezer’s youth arm Jackie Curry and the Youth Department hosted a youth night during which the students were taught first aid and essential lifesaving techniques. Nurse Gina Ferguson and Nurse Valencia Morley-Davis, along with assistants from the Red Cross Society, explained how to bandage minor cuts and burns, how to treat nose bleeds and other basic medical skills that students need on a day-to-day basis.

Curry also facilitated the students in attending the Battle Cry Conference hosted by the Bahamas Baptist Union Youth Department under the leadership of Elnathan “DJ Counsellor” Rolle. It was a time of laughter with comedian Bertrum Oh Bubbler and praise, worship and dance with singer Reubin Hights.



