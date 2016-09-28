Doctors union voices concerns over PMH renovations

Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) President Dr. Charles Arthur Clarke confirmed consultants at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) have asked the government to delay renovations at the hospital’s maternity ward as its “awful timing” could negatively impact patient care.

“It has been a submission,” Clarke told The Nassau Guardian.

“Certainly the conversation has happened in meetings, which I have not been privy to, to move the date.

“The question was asked for them to move it to January.

“This is a corridor conversation with people who have been in the meetings. But what they are saying is, the response they’re getting is, ‘We have started and there is no holding back. We’re going forward.’”

On Sunday, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis called on the government to delay the renovations to “ a more suitable time”.

He said because it is peak delivery time, the relocation of the patients could pose a number of issues that can be avoided.

Clarke agrees.

“The concerns of many of the consultants is that their working space will be reduced to a quarter of what they have now,” he said.

“While they don’t mind and they’re truly appreciative that there is movement towards development, they believe that it should have been pushed to the time of January when it’s not as demanding on the services as opposed to starting it right now.

“Given that this is a peak delivery season, the renovations put a lot of pressure on the physician staff and the nursing staff.

“As we speak, there are women currently in labor who cannot be accommodated in the labor ward because all the beds are occupied so when we move, it will cause more issues because there will be less beds for them.”

Not only will there be fewer beds for mothers, but less space for babies, according to consultants.

This means less time under professional care and basically, rushed services,” Clarke said.

“It appears to be a reduction in their ability to accommodate babies,” Clarke said.

“It has about 20 cots now, but when the move to the General Placement Clinic (GPC) happens, the number goes down to about nine, so certainly it’s going to cause a lot of chaos and it’s a remedy for disaster and dissatisfaction.

“The spin-off from that is because you can only accommodate nine from 20, you’re going to have to discharge mothers and children earlier, and this in itself impacts the standard of care you want to administer to these people.

“They’ll have to leave the hospital early when you may want to keep an eye on them for a longer period of time as is happening now.”

Clarke said there are other concerns the consultants have that seem overlooked.

He mentioned that necessary trolleys for patients going into the hospital theater are too big to get in and out of the GPC and no discussions have been made to order smaller trolleys or adjust the entrance.

Clarke said there is also an absence of a day assessment unit which is designed for urgent cases that need closer monitoring. He noted that many of those patients are accommodated in local clinics but there is nothing in the hospital for those cases.

Doctors are also concerned that the renovations may take longer than the 18 months projected.

“You never know with any building,” said Clarke.

“You have timelines but the reality is it will always cost more than you thought it would cost and it will always take longer than you thought. “So that 18 months could very well turn into two years or more.”

Prime Minister Perry Christie assured on Monday that he and his team know what they are doing.



