Minnis fires back at PM over PMH renovations

Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday condemned Prime Minister Perry Christie’s assertion that Minnis and other healthcare professionals at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), during Minnis’ tenure as minister of health, are responsible for the conditions of the Labor and Maternity Ward.

Expressing outrage over Christie’s statement, Minnis asked, “How could you make a statement that we left the maternity ward unfit for delivery?

“[That is] a reckless and irresponsible statement by a leader of this country, who wants to carry on.

“And now (today), he wants a big ceremony at the hospital where he will sign a contract to say, renovate, after, in his mind, four and a half years of ignoring what he believes existed.

“The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) should have stopped him right there and said ‘Prime minister, don’t say that; you’re wrong; you’re going to make a fool of everybody; stop it, now. Stop.’”

On Monday, Minnis expressed concern that renovations at PMH could negatively impact the quality of patient care.

Minnis said the government intends to move forward with renovations because it feels it would be “politically advantageous”, a claim Christie denied, though the prime minister admitted the government must ultimately take responsibility for the conditions of some operating rooms at PMH that were without air conditioning after two weeks.

PHA Chairman Frank Smith said on Monday evening that three of the four units were running and the issue resulted in surgeries having to be postponed over the last couple of weeks.

Christie charged that Minnis left the Labor and Maternity Ward at PMH “in a state that was not fit for women to go in and have babies” after the Ingraham administration demitted office.

“There was one operating theater that was so bad you could only use it in an emergency,” Christie said.

”Now, his government, quite frankly, made a major commitment in the Critical Care Block, intensive care surgery facilities...

“It was not Minnis-led but it was (former Prime Minister) Hubert Ingraham-led, so I have to make that [clarification].

“But it was done. We came in and we finished it. We knew we had to modernize the hospital plans.”

Christie assured that he and his team know what they are doing.

Consultants at the PHA have expressed concerns about the expected renovations.

Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) President Dr. Charles Arthur Clarke and Minnis have voiced their distress.

Minnis called on the prime minister to apologize to medical professionals, including himself.

“It is an insult to the medical personnel, and, not only that; for you to have said that and left them in such a state, in your mind, then you have [an obligation as] prime minister to apologize to them.

“He and his minister of health should apologize.”

Minnis said despite his long career in the medical field, the Christie administration has continued to ignore his concerns and the concerns of other healthcare professionals about rescheduling the renovation to a more suitable time, like January, because it is currently “peak delivery time” when the ward reaches maximum patient numbers.

“The medical personnel feel that at this time, moving into a smaller space is a compromised position because you are moving at a time when the patient volume is [at its] maximum,” Minnis said.

“Already, there is inadequate space and you are going to move to a smaller space, which would affect the quality of care.”



