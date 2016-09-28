Committee on Privilege to probe Stellar Waste to Energy CEO claims

The House of Assembly’s Committee on Privilege will begin its first public hearing tomorrow to probe claims made by Stellar Waste to Energy CEO Dr. Fabrizio Zanaboni that he provided “small donations” to members of Parliament, The Nassau Guardian understands.

The first committee hearing was set to take place last week, but was pushed back as the committee was still doing “groundwork”.

Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant, a member of the committee, first brought the matter to Parliament’s attention when he called for the police to investigate whether Zanaboni “bribed” public officials.

At the time, Prime Minister Perry Christie recommended that House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major make a determination as to how the matter should be dealt with.

In November 2015, Zanaboni said MPs from both the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Free National Movement (FNM) requested small contributions from his company for events in their respective constituencies, such as basketball tournaments.

In a December 10, 2015 letter to Major, Zanaboni denied that he ever offered bribes to any member of Parliament and explained that he only supported small events like cook-outs.

He apologized for his comment, which he said was taken out of context.

But Major said the matter warranted further investigation and invited Grant to move the matter to be referred to the Committee on Privilege.

The committee, whose mandate is to inquire matters that affect the immunities, privileges and powers of Parliament and its members, is also expected to probe matters related to a recent ruling handed down by Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles involving Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald, among others.

In August, Charles ruled that Fitzgerald breached the privacy rights of Save The Bays members and granted a permanent injunction prohibiting the MP from disclosing or publishing any private information belonging to STB without its consent.

The Office of the Attorney General appealed the decision.

In Parliament, Fitzgerald moved a motion for the matter to be heard before the House’s Committee on Privilege.

He recommended that the judge and lawyers representing STB appear before the committee.

But Major said this would be a “gross violation” of the separation of powers.

STB has said it has invited international observers to attend the open hearings.

Committee on Privilege Chairman Arnold Forbes (Mount Moriah) said the committee hopes to complete all investigations in one session, though he was unable to say how long that would be.

He could not be reached for comment up to press time.

When contacted yesterday, House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major said while he does not intend to "interfere" with the committee's work and "trusts" the chairman, he does not intend to allow the committee to call on Justice Charles nor will he allow it to publicize more private information belonging to STB.



