Butler-Turner still skeptical about Baha Mar deal

Long Island member of Parliament Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday questioned the silence of the Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) over the sale and remobilization of the stalled Baha Mar project.

“I don’t see anybody coming into town to herald that this is an agreement that EXIM is fully on board with,” Butler-Turner said.

“I’m not suggesting that, that is not the case but the question must be asked, ‘Where is the presence of the EXIM bank in all of this?’”

Prime Minister Perry Christie announced on Monday that construction on the $3.5 billion mega resort had restarted, while also indicating a March 2017 date for the opening of the casino, the casino hotel, the convention center and the golf course in phases.

“The EXIM Bank is meeting its commitment in funding remaining construction costs to complete the project, and a contract has been executed for China Construction [America] (CCA) to complete the project,” Christie said during a tour of the Cable Beach property.

The Long Island MP said, “We do want Baha Mar to open, but we do not want people to be sold a pig in the blanket.

“We have yet to see representatives from the EXIM Bank.

“The prime minister appears to be the spokesperson on behalf of the Chinese people, the EXIM bank, and CCA.”

In her questioning of EXIM bank’s silence, Butler-Turner also called for the prime minister to be more forthcoming with the details of the Baha Mar deal.

“I think its very important that the prime minister come to the Bahamian people with very tangible answers and contracts to demonstrate that he is not just talking to us off the top of his head, but that he has in hand the documents that are stating that this is the what the EXIM Bank has agreed to do, this is the amount of money they have agreed to expend and this is how much they have already spent to mobilize,” Turner said.

“Other than that I must ask the question, ‘Who, in fact, is paying the tab for the mobilization at this point?’”

In a communication to Parliament last month, Christie indicated that China EXIM Bank made the application to the Supreme Court to seal the deal it signed with the government to get Baha Mar completed and opened, to allow the bank to finalize “sensitive negotiations” for a new buyer.

The prime minister said on Monday that regular updates will be provided as continued progress is made in implementing the provisions of the heads of terms, with more detailed information becoming available to the public with the unsealing of the Supreme Court Order.



