Some former Baha Mar employees feel ‘tricked’ by payout amount

Chairman of the claims committee responsible for Baha Mar payouts James Smith yesterday suggested that Baha Mar workers complaining about not receiving enough money in their settlement packages may be acting ungrateful.

There were mixed emotions at the Wyndham Crystal Palace Resort yesterday morning as dozens sought to receive money made available by the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM).

Last month, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that an agreement between the government and CEXIM would see the derailed Baha Mar project completed, opened and sold and that under the deal, former employees and unsecured creditors will be paid “a significant part, and possibly all” of the outstanding money owed to them.

While the announcement was music to the ears of some, others were skeptical about the prime minister’s words and feared that they would not receive what they were promised.

On Tuesday morning, for many, that fear became reality.

Numerous disgruntled claimants said that after receiving their settlements, they felt “tricked”.

Smith, who ensured that the committee, and its team, was working to resolve all queries, reminded those complaining that initially, they were not supposed to receive any funds at all.

“They can sort of come back and talk to us about it (their frustrations), but bear in mind, and this is a very important point, under ordinary circumstances, nobody would have been getting anything because they are unsecured creditors,” Smith told The Nassau Guardian.

“The attorneys of the CEXIM bank made available this money after negotiations, and while I would like to see everybody get what they expect, if it turns out they didn’t, they can come back and talk to us and even after that, if they still don’t get it, I think they have to sit and decide for themselves whether they are not being ungrateful.”

Mike Fox was among those frustrated with the amount of funds he received.

In a letter sent to claimants, it noted that in order to claim payment, an attached form had to be completed, signed and dated.

“I will not make a demand or make any claim, or lodge any proof or cause or permit a demand to be made or a claim to be made or a proof to be lodged against Perfect Luck, Baha Mar Limited and its subsidiary companies (Baha Mar) and/or any other person in connection with any claims of whatsoever nature and howsoever arising in any jurisdiction whatsoever for remuneration and other benefits that arose or might arise as a result of my employment by Baha Mar (Claims),” the form read.

“Upon receipt of a check for the Settlement Sum, I further acknowledge and agree that I will have no claims against any person including, without limitation, Perfect Luck, Baha Mar Ltd., any of its subsidiaries, the committee distributing funds to Baha Mar’s creditors, the receiver – managers appointed to Baha Mar Ltd. and certain of its subsidiaries, the joint provisional liquidators appointed to Baha Mar Ltd. and certain of its subsidiaries and any liquidator subsequently appointed.”

Fox said he believes the form’s wording was unfair and that they should not have had to sign it to receive their funds.

“We’re not happy, but we’re confident that they tricked us in the clauses,” he said.

“It was almost like a disclaimer just in case something happens saying ‘sign this first so you don’t come back and try to get [anything] else out of us’.

“We didn’t get everything we were owed.

“It’s much less and that’s why we’re not happy.

“We’ll have our attorneys look at it.”

Derrick Blackmon did not receive all of his funds either, but he said in such tough economic times, he is still grateful.

“To be honest with you, something out of nothing is actually good enough and it is more of a blessing,” said Blackmon.

He said he would also like to reapply at Baha Mar once “they’re fully open and organized”.

Nathario Ferguson was among those who did receive what was promised.

“I got what I deserved,” he said.

Still unemployed, Ferguson said when Baha Mar reopens he will definitely reapply. He expressed satisfaction with his settlement among many unhappy claimants.

Smith admitted that there had been a few “quirks” in terms of meeting the expectations of claimants.

However, he said the committee is working out the issues and believes the process has gone smoothly thus far.

“When the staff would have left Baha Mar in October 2015, they would have been given letters basically saying to them what we owed them like vacation pay, overtime or whatever,” he explained.

“That is the figure we are trying to meet but we found in some cases in calculating it, a couple of days might have been short in vacation or it may not have been included so they had to be recalculated.

“What we decided to do at the last minute is pay the larger of the claim.

“So if we had $1 and they had $2, we would just pay them $2.

“I think we have pretty much come to terms with that and I don’t expect many disgruntled responses to this.”

In the space of three days, the committee expects to settle claims of almost 2,000 staff and 60 other claimants in alphabetical order.

Baha Mar Senior Vice President of Administration and External Affairs Robert Sands said they are not prepared to explain how much money will be paid over the next few days but noted that it represents the claims of the individuals separated from Baha Mar and payments that will go to the National Insurance Board (NIB).

All payments are expected to be made by Thursday.



