BNFC defends carnival spend

Chairman of the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) Paul Major yesterday defended the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival after disclosing that it overshot its budget again this year and failed to make a profit.

Major said since before the event happened May 7-9, it was budgeted at $7 million.

Yesterday, nearly five months after the event, he said the BNFC spent just under $10 million on the carnival.

He revealed a total spend of $9.8 million on carnival, with taxpayers kicking in $8.1 million on the government side.

“I’ve said from the first day I took on this position that this is not a profit exercise, it has never been and it never will be,” Major said at a press conference at the commission’s headquarters.

“Nowhere in the world is a carnival a profit venture.

“In Trinidad they spend around $40 million a year.

“[What] the government may make [in] taxes I don’t know, but it [isn’t] $40 million.

“But it isn’t about that, it’s about the tens of thousands of people that fill the hotel rooms, it’s about the thousands of people that rent every available vehicle on the island.”

Instead of focusing on carnival’s profitability, or the lack thereof, Major concentrated on the “multiplier effects” of the festival - the ripples felt throughout the economy as opposed to direct cash in hand.

The BNFC report released Tuesday showed that the committee was able to reduce costs by 35 percent this year and the government was able to recoup more than $6 million in tax revenue on its investment.

Government’s contribution to the festival was $6.8 million dollars for New Providence - down from the $11.7 million invested in 2015; and $1.29 million for Grand Bahama - slightly down from $1.3 million invested in 2015, according to the report.

Ticket sales and related revenue was $578,342.

The BNFC estimated the economic impact of carnival on New Providence was $49 million, and $21 million on Grand Bahama, for an overall gross domestic product (GDP) impact of $70 million.

“So the GDP impact of that is in the hundreds of millions of dollars and that is the big picture we needed to see,” Major said.

“We keep talking about what we spend but we’re not looking at economic impact of what this thing does and it is powerful.

“And you’ve got scores of countries that are using this carnival model to bring people to their shores and expand their GDP.”

According to Major, tax revenue generated on New Providence amounted to $4.1 million and the amount generated on Grand Bahama amounted to $2.4 million.

He said there was also revenue generated of cash and kind – which is the provision of goods and services in lieu of money – that amounted to around $1.6 million in New Providence and $130 thousand in Grand Bahama, for a total of $1.8 million overall.

Major also pointed out how much less this year’s carnival cost compared to the $12.8 million spent in 2015.

“That is admirable,” Major said.

“If any other business I ran I was able to reduce my cost by 35 percent the first year, I would have not only run four corporations by this time, but I would have probably been somewhere up on Wall Street.”

It took the BNFC just under two months to produce a report on the inaugural carnival in 2015, however Major defended the delay in the release of this year’s report.

“This kind of work takes a lot of research,” he said. “You’ve got to deal with tourism, you have to deal with the Department of Statistics, you’ve got to deal with Grand Bahama.”

“Then it takes a lot of time to compile the data, then it takes a lot of time to review it, then it takes a lot of time to pass it through the principals.

“So for those of you that have been exposed to business, you never get a financial report out in under 90 to 120 days.

“I just want to put everyone at ease that there’s nothing late about the report, we would have liked to have it sooner, but we’re here.”



