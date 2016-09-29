Major: Festival commission has no secrets

Following a call to investigate the management of funds by the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC), BNFC Chairman Paul Major said there are “no secrets”.

Although operation costs decreased by 35 percent, this year’s Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival was still over budget by $3 million, according to the BNFC.

The BNFC went over budget on the inaugural event in 2015 by almost $4 million.

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest said recently that an investigation should be conducted to determine why the commission went over budget for a second consecutive year.

“We welcome it; we have no secrets here,” Major said at a press conference on Tuesday.

In May, Major said this year’s entire carnival budget would be $7 million.

According to the economic and revenue report released by the BNFC, the 2016 carnival cost $9.8 million with government subsidizing $8.1 million of that amount.

The government recouped about $6.5 million in tax revenue from the event, according to the report.

In 2015, the government budgeted $9 million, but ended up spending $12.9 million on the inaugural event.

“We’ve always had an accountant in here. We know where every dollar of the commission has gone,” Major said.

“And it has gone to essentially Bahamians, apart from a very miniscule portion that has gone to international service providers and vendors.

“Eight point three million dollars of our total spend went to locals. Fifteen percent or $1.5 million went to [international vendors].”

Major said carnival was never a profit venture.

The BNFC estimated that the total economic impact of carnival this year was $70 million.



