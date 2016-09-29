Head of carnival band owners assoc. defends overspend

Amid criticism regarding overspending for the 2016 Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, President of the Bahamas Carnival Band Owners Association Dario Tirelli yesterday defended the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) and advocated for the privatization of the event.

The BNFC announced earlier this week that the entire cost for this year’s carnival was just under $10 million, almost $3 million over the initial budget of $7 million.

The commission has come under fire for failing to earn a profit for a second consecutive year. However, BNFC Chairman Paul Major said that carnival was never a profit-making venture.

Speaking to the matter, Tirelli said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian, “When we looked at the numbers, [and] based on expectations in our experience hosting events, I could understand where the expenditures come from.

“I have hosted many events over the years, and you could budget up to $5,000 just to throw a beach party on Goodman’s Bay.

“Of course, there are times when particulars come up. DJs might change their quote midstream; you might have to buy more liquor because more persons are coming to the event, etc.”

However, Tirelli said he understands the backlash regarding the commission going over budget once again.

“Of course, they should be critical. I’m critical also, because I’m a taxpayer. It comes out of me and your pockets, so I’m critical,” he said.

“I think it’s just failure to do public accounting and [provide] freedom of information.”

The economic and revenue report released by the BNFC showed that the total spend on the event was $9.8 million, with the government contributing $8.1 million.

The government generated just under $7 million in tax revenues from the event.

But Tirelli said he believes the commission is taking the event in the right direction.

“It takes a lot of money to do these events. We were hoping to get more sponsorship money so we could have less direct expenditure from the government. I’ve said [before] it’s an investment for the future,” he said.

“Government is not in the business of making money. The government facilitates trade and industry. And the money comes back in the form of taxes, gas, airplane arrivals, heads-in-beds, taxes on that, food and drink, taxes on that.”

Tirelli said profits won’t be earned until the events associated with Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival are privatized.

“Of course, I advocate that everything is private. At some point in time, somebody is going to take over the music festival as a private entity. I know somebody is talking to government about it now,” he said.

“We’re still pushing the government to give us the all exclusive Road Fever for the band owners association, and they only provide us with security measures – policemen, barricades, etc.”

The BNFC estimated that the economic impact of the 2016 carnival was $70 million.



