McCartney: External audit needed on carnival

Leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Branville McCartney yesterday called for an investigation on the spending of this year’s Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival.

The Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) revealed on Tuesday that the event overshot its budget and failed to make a profit.

BNFC Chairman Paul Major said the event was budgeted at $7 million, but it ended up costing just under $10 million.

“I think we ought to have some type of external audit of those figures, in light of the fact that it took so long to come out, and look at, in particular, the figures where they try to justify that other segments of the economy made money,” McCartney said.

“I find that very hard to believe.”

Major revealed that taxpayers kicked in $8.1 million of the $9.8 million total spend on carnival.

Ticket sales and related revenue amounted to $578,342.

Although the event failed to make a profit, the BNFC estimated the economic impact of carnival was $49 million on New Providence, and $21 million on Grand Bahama, for an overall gross domestic product (GDP) impact of $70 million.

Major asserted that carnival is not a profit exercise, has never been a profit exercise and will never be one.

Responding to that statement, McCartney said, “Profit was not made, and it was said that it was not meant to make a profit, and I think that is the concerning point.

“I thought it was there to make a profit.

“So that tells us then that we’re spending money – money that we don’t have as a country – on a big party; that’s not a wise financial decision.

“We spent a total of almost $20 million over the last two years, and what do we have to show for it? Nothing. Just more debt on the backs of Bahamian people.

“We have to be prudent; we have to be responsible in the way we spend the people’s money, and if we are going to spend that kind of money, it ought to come back as a profit or a benefit for the country and the Bahamian people.”

McCartney then called for a response from the prime minister and the minister of tourism over whether it was the initial intentions of the festival to make a profit as Major suggested otherwise.

He also called for the government to reconsider having the now annual event.

“We want to hear from the minister of tourism and the prime minister as to whether or not, initially, when they introduced the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, that they knew that it was not meant to make a profit, especially in light of these dire economic times that we are in as a country,” the DNA leader said.

“The government really has to reconsider this in light of where we are financially in this country. They have to consider what we do in relation to this. We the Bahamian people cannot afford to pay for a big party at this time.

“We can’t afford it as a country; it doesn’t make wise financial or economic sense, and it has to be reconsidered.”



