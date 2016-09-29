FNM chairman demands full carnival accounting

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie yesterday slammed the government and Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) Chairman Paul Major over assertions that carnival was never meant to be profitable.

During a press conference at the commission’s headquarters on Tuesday, Major asserted that carnival is not a profit exercise.

He said it’s about the tens of thousands of people who fill hotel rooms and rent vehicles etc.

But Collie still questioned spending on carnival.

“This is serious business,” he said.

“This government is taking money out of the Public Treasury to have a big party called festival every year, and in the beginning the government promised that this was going to be a profit making enterprise, and now two years back to back not a single profit, but in fact a loss.

“Now we are talking about a $70 million impact as a direct spinoff. Where does that figure come from?

“Where is the hundreds of millions of dollars?

“I would like to see hardcore financial data justifying such spin.

“I do not accept a thing that Mr. Major said. He is trying to justify a reason for the existence of Junkanoo Carnival.”

Instead of focusing on carnival’s profitability, or the lack thereof, Major concentrated on the “multiplier effects” of the festival – the ripples felt throughout the economy as opposed to direct cash in hand.

“So the GDP impact of that is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and that is the big picture we needed to see,” said Major at the press conference on Tuesday.

“We keep talking about what we spend, but we’re not looking at economic impact of what this thing does, and it is powerful.”

The BNFC report released at the press conference on Tuesday estimated the economic impact of carnival on New Providence was $49 million, and $21 million on Grand Bahama, for an overall gross domestic product (GDP) impact of $70 million.

But Collie said, “I’ve never heard such nonsense.

“What multiplier effect? What direct impact on the economy?

“I’m calling on [Minister of Tourism Obie] Wilchcombe and the prime minister to produce the hardcore data.

“The Bahamian people [are] tired of rhetoric, tired of PLP spin.

“What Mr. Major failed to do was give us the statistics on the revenue that filled the hotel rooms and give us the hardcore empirical data on the rental vehicles so we, the Bahamian people, can judge for ourselves whether this is real, hardcore numbers or just PLP spin.

“Please, Mr. Major, give us the source of that $49 million; we cannot rely on numbers plucked out of the air.”



