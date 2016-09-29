House committee won’t probe STB matter until appeal is heard

The House of Assembly’s Committee on Privilege will not probe a recent Supreme Court ruling involving Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald and environmental group Save The Bays (STB) until the appellate process has been completed, House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major said yesterday.

“I have every confidence in the chairman, (Mount Moriah MP Arnold Forbes) that he will be circumspect in his deliberations, and from that standpoint, without meddling into what the intent is, I am interested in the scope of the investigation,” said Major, when contacted by The Nassau Guardian.

“But, I have been assured that it will be dealing with the [Stellar Waste to Energy CEO Dr. Fabrizio] Zanaboni matter and at this point the Zanaboni matter alone.

“My concern is also of the fact that the matter is under appeal, and sub judice, and the principle of the separation of powers must apply.”

Major said until that matter is fully adjudicated by the appeals process, it would be inappropriate for the committee to probe it.

In August, Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles ruled that Fitzgerald breached the privacy rights of STB members and granted a permanent injunction prohibiting the MP from disclosing or publishing any private information belonging to the group without its consent.

The Office of the Attorney General appealed the decision.

A court date has yet to be announced.

In Parliament, Fitzgerald moved a motion for the matter to be heard before the House’s Committee on Privilege.

He recommended that the judge and lawyers representing STB appear before the committee.

But Major said this would be a “gross violation” of the separation of powers.

STB said it has invited international observers to attend the open hearings, expressing concern that more private information belonging to its members could be publicized during the hearings despite the court order.

Yesterday, Major said he has not been made aware of the scope of the committee’s probe.

He previously suggested that while he does not want to interfere with the committee’s work, he would “not allow” further private information belonging to the environmental group to be disclosed.

“My understanding was that there were some concerns surrounding Save The Bays and its activities, and that’s why I need to see the scope of their remit,” Major said.

“...It is not clear to me. I am still awaiting that information and until I get that information, I would be a bit concerned until I get that information in writing.”

Today’s public hearing, which is set to take place at the British Colonial Hilton, is expected to probe claims made by Zanaboni in November 2015 that he provided “small donations” to members of Parliament from both the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Free National Movement (FNM), who requested small contributions from his company for events in their respective constituencies, such as basketball tournaments.

In a December 10, 2015 letter to Major, Zanaboni denied that he ever offered bribes to any member of Parliament and explained that he only supported small events like cook-outs.

He apologized for his comment, which he said was taken out of context.

But Major said the matter warranted further investigation and invited Grant to move the matter to be referred to the Committee on Privilege.

Sources close to the committee have expressed concern about whether Zanaboni, who has been summoned, will show.

Forbes recently said the committee hopes to complete all investigations in one session, though he was unable to say how long that could take.



