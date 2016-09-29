PMH to get $14.9 mil. upgrade

The government yesterday signed a $14.9 million contract for the renovations of the maternity and male surgical wards at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

The planned work has been the source of a back and forth between Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis and Prime Minister Perry Christie in recent days.

Addressing attendees at the signing ceremony at PMH, Christie insisted the upgrades are essential.

“Why should I let an obstetrician-gynecologist-politician induce me into making politics out of this?” Christie asked.

“This is beyond politics. That is the point I am making. This is an area where politics should be minimized, or if it is played out, it is played out in the House of Assembly.”

On Monday, Minnis expressed concern that renovations at PMH could negatively impact the quality of patient care.

He said the government intends to move forward with renovations because it feels it would be “politically advantageous”.

Christie has denied this.

He charged that Minnis left the Labour and Maternity Ward at PMH “in a state that was not fit for women to go in and have babies”, prompting Minnis to call on the prime minister to apologize to medical professionals.

Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) President Dr. Charles Arthur Clarke and Consultants at the PHA have also expressed concerns about the expected renovations.

Yesterday, Christie reiterated that the government and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) appreciate what needs be done.

“None of you should believe that a hospital administration with the mandate to protect the lives of people would make a decision to bring about construction in the maternity ward without having alternative accommodation to place people in,” Christie said.

Minnis said despite his long career in the medical field, the Christie administration has continued to ignore his concerns and the concerns of other healthcare professionals about rescheduling the renovations to a more suitable time, like January, because it is currently “peak delivery time” when the ward reaches maximum patient numbers.

Christie said medical professionals will “participate in the planning of where people will go and when, [and] the timing of the implementation and execution of the contract in its different phases”.

“I have to assume, like me, they have sense, and that they will show you and tell you how they plan to do it,” Christie said.

He continued, “If two women are delivering at the same time in the maternity ward, and a third is about to deliver, they don’t have the right nor would physicians or I have the right to stop that patient from going down to the private suites and [delivering] there. You hear what I am saying now?”

The renovations are a part of the planned upgrades to strengthen the healthcare system in preparation for the rollout of National Health Insurance, according to officials.=



