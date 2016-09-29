Union leaders declare war

Union leaders declared “war on the government” yesterday, a week after it was revealed that Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson stopped a private prosecution against the top management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort the same day the property made 600 workers redundant back in August.

“I expect for all of our members to start to circle the van, start to rally the rest of the troops, sharpen your gears and get ready for battle,” said National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) President John Pinder at a press conference.

“We’re going to have to battle this out.

“Obviously the government is not on our side.

“It is safe to say there will be repercussions as a result of the decisions made by the attorney general’s office or the attorney general.

“There will be repercussions.”

Pinder said if Minister of Labour Shane Gibson does not soon introduce in Parliament amendments to strengthen labor laws, the NCTUB and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) would take strike votes.

He said the two organizations represent around 50,000 workers.

Pinder and TUC President Obie Ferguson believe legislative changes are necessary to better protect workers.

In Parliament in August, Gibson himself spoke of the need for legislative amendments.

“I am again calling on the National Tripartite Council to move post haste for updating our redundancy laws, making it mandatory that proper notice be given and consultation take place before moving to make employees redundant.”

The union leaders’ outrage was triggered by the recent revelation in the Sandals matter.

On August 10, Sandals General Manager Gary Williams and financial controller Ronnie Mirza were arraigned on a private prosecution on allegations that they failed or refused to enter into contract negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU) during the period of November 16, 2015 through July 12, 2016.

Several Cabinet ministers, including Gibson, claimed they were unaware of the attorney general’s decision.

“In the past, there were some decisions made that may have impacted one union,” Pinder said.

“This impacted the entire trade union movement and all workers in the country.

“This is a fundamental change.

“A precedent has been set and it even affects unions in the region.

“This is the core of union busting.”

At the press conference, the union leaders did not wish to disclose when they would take action but said it will be done when they believe they will receive the maximum result.

But last night, Pinder told The Nassau Guardian that if the minister does not present amendments at the next sitting of the House of Assembly, the unions may take strike votes.

The House meets again next Wednesday.

“We will cause there to be a national strike in the best interest of workers,” Pinder said.

Asked whether he thinks such a move would be well supported by workers, and whether he thinks trade unions are still relevant in The Bahamas, he said, “If the political parties are more important to them than the trade union movement who is fighting for their very survival, let them not strike then.”

Ferguson, who urged voters to support the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in the 2012 general election, yesterday expressed disappointment in the Christie administration.

He said the only reason he urged support for the PLP is because it promised to protect workers and unions.

But yesterday, he suggested his feelings have changed.

“... I won’t support you to destroy me,” Ferguson said. “I’m voting in my interest.”

Acknowledging that the nolle prosequi cannot be undone and the unions cannot question the attorney general’s decision, the unions are asking for the government to amend the Industrial Relations Act to force employers to the table once they have received a proposed industrial agreement from a recognized union that is the bargaining union for that work place and to strengthen the redundancy clause to make it difficult for people to be terminated without cause and to ensure that they are paid for the full time they have given the organization if they are made redundant.

They have also called for the termination of Maynard-Gibson.

Gibson, the labor minister, said last week he was unaware that a nolle had been issued in the case and expressed disappointment that the attorney general did not give him the courtesy of knowing she had ended the prosecution.

The minister also said the prime minister had not been informed.

Pinder said, “She could have extended some courtesy to the prime minister, who is her boss.”

Last Thursday, Maynard-Gibson said in a statement, “The attorney general in the execution of her constitutional duty is never swayed by the political objectives of her colleagues or anyone else.”

Last night, the labor minister was asked to respond to the union leaders’ strike threat.

He said he will not likely introduce any amendments when Parliament meets next week because the Tripartite Council has not sent him any recommendations as yet.

“They know that because they sit on the council,” Gibson told The Guardian.



