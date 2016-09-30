Religious leaders support unions

President of The Bahamas Christian Council Rev. Dr. Ranford Patterson said yesterday he supports the efforts of the umbrella unions in the country to secure better protection for Bahamian workers.

A day earlier, Bishop Walter Hanchell and Rev. C. B. Moss urged religious and civil leaders to support National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) President John Pinder and Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson, who warned the government that if Minister of Labour Shane Gibson does not soon introduce amendments to strengthen labor laws, the umbrella organizations would take strike votes.

“I’ve always stood with the union,” Patterson told The Nassau Guardian.

“When people are laid off, they are people who attend our churches and we have a responsibility to be there to support them.

“For a long time Bahamians have been taken advantage of by persons coming into our country.

“We’ve given them all kinds of concessions. They treat us any kind of way and we just accept it.

“I think it is about time we stop that.

“The Bahamas government needs to do better negotiating on behalf of the Bahamian people.

“If they can’t negotiate, bring people to negotiate on our behalf so that we can get the maximum out of all of the concessions that we give out.

“We need to be protected and we’re not.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, the union leaders announced that they would soon take “some sort of action” after it was revealed that Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson stopped a private prosecution against the top management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort the same day the property made 600 workers redundant back in August.

While other religious leaders have vowed to stand by the union leaders’ next move, Patterson said he cannot say he will stand by whatever action the unions take because he does not know exactly what it will be.

“I can’t say that because I don’t know what their plans are and I can’t speak on behalf of the church until we know what the plans are,” he said.

“Then we can sit around the table and make that decision.

“But as it stands now, we stand on behalf of the Bahamian people.

“We believe Bahamian people deserve better.”

Hanchell had similar views.

He too accused the government of failing to protect workers.

“I was very shocked at the behavior of the attorney general in this matter,” he said.

“I was a part of those negotiations with the government and the union (that represents Sandals) and we didn’t see where that nolle prosequi came from.

“Now, I’m speaking on behalf of thousands of Bahamians who are not affiliated with the union.

“There are a lot of Bahamians who are not a part of the union and we need them to understand what is happening and that we need their support.

“I fullly support whatever action the unions will take to fight this cause.

“... Whenever the presidents of the two unions decide what we are going to do, support them as long as it is legal.

“We have to do what we have to do in order to support the laborers of this country.”

Moss also said he supports the unions.

“I support the presidents of the two umbrella organizations in insisting that the government act expeditiously to give some level of comfort to the unions,” he said.

“I pledge my full support to the workers of this country.

“... We must stand together.

“The message must be sent.”



