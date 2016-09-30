D’Aguilar doubtful over Baha Mar deadline target

Former Baha Mar Director Dionisio D’Aguilar yesterday expressed skepticism that the casino, the casino hotel, the convention center and the golf course at the $3.5 billion resort will be completed by March 2017 as announced by Prime Minister Perry Christie on Monday.

“Obviously, it’s election time,” D’Aguilar told The Nassau Guardian.

“The general election is coming. Everybody sees through this. They are desperate to get it up and running to come to the Bahamian people to say, ‘Look, we got it up and running.’

“That’s probably because they made us wait so long.

“But I am very skeptical if they’ll be able to hit their deadline.

“They’re trying to get it done before March/April because the general election will probably be held in May.

“So it’s a gimmick. That’s what they’re trying to do. Thank God we have the general election.

“At least they’re trying to get the hotel open in time.”

D’Aguilar is a prospective candidate for the Free National Movement in the upcoming general election.

While touring the project on Monday, Christie announced that construction has resumed.

D’Aguilar expressed a lack of faith in CCA’s ability to complete the project in a timely fashion.

“They’ve got to finish that hotel,” he said.

“They’ve got to go back into bed with CCA.

“They’ll probably miss endless deadlines.

“[The government] will find out how they (CCA) work.

“They’ll find out the difficulty we had when we were around that board table.

“Obviously it is good that it started again and it is moving into that direction, but I just think it’s the wrong [company]. That’s my view.”

Distractions

Yesterday was the last day that former staff and 600 other claimants of Baha Mar were set to receive settlements.

Though some viewed the payouts as a good thing, D’Aguilar believes it is a diversion from what is important: The fact that hundreds of people are still without jobs.

“I think this whole payout is a major distraction,” he said.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, people who were employed at Baha Mar wanted their jobs back and for the past 15 months, they have had no jobs and they don’t have any future right now.

“I think it is being unnecessarily delayed by the actions of this government.

“The fact that you’re giving a little bit of money is obviously nice; I can’t say that it isn’t nice.

“Any time you receive money it is nice, but in the long term it is not what I envisioned.

“... This couple of dollars that everyone is receiving, while it helps in difficult times, it really is a major distraction from the fact that these people have not worked, have not had gainful employment and didn’t have the jobs they were promised and trained for, for the past 15 months.

“By the time as it’s finished it’ll be almost 24 months.”

Baha Mar’s developer filed for bankruptcy in a Delaware court on June 29, 2015.

Approximately 2,000 people lost their jobs at the property last October.

The substantive bankruptcy claim has since been dismissed.

Christie announced last month that the government and China EXIM Bank have signed an agreement that was approved by the Supreme Court that will see the derailed Baha Mar project completed, sold and opened.

While he still has not named a buyer, Christie said on Monday, “Although, for legal reasons, I am not at liberty at this stage to formally disclose the name of the ultimate purchaser, suffice it to say that their principals have met with the government and discussed their vision for the property.”



