Stellar CEO a no-show at House committee hearing

Stellar Waste to Energy CEO Dr. Fabrizio Zanaboni was a no-show yesterday at what was set to be the first hearing of the House of Assembly’s Committee on Privilege, forcing the committee to postpone the public hearings until next week, according to House Chief Clerk Maurice Tynes.

Zanaboni was summoned to appear before the committee over a claim he made in November 2015 that he provided “small donations” to members of Parliament.

“The main witness, who ought to have appeared today, we have not located him as yet,” said Tynes, when contacted for comment.

“The committee continues to try and find out where he is.

“He was summoned since January of this year when he was out of the country indefinitely.

“And again, it appears as if he may not be in the country, now, when the committee wants to see him.”

Attempts to reach officials at Stellar were unsuccessful up to press time.

Tynes said the committee is keen to resolve the matter and will, if necessary, “forcibly” bring those in question before the committee.

He said, “If the individual is in the country, the committee can use its powers of summons. Whatever recourse there is legally that the courts have, the Parliament has.”

In November 2015, Zanaboni said MPs from both the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Free National Movement (FNM) requested small contributions from his company for events in their respective constituencies, such as basketball tournaments.

Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant, a member of the committee, first brought the matter to Parliament’s attention when he called for the police to investigate whether Zanaboni “bribed” public officials.

In a December 10, 2015 letter to House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major, Zanaboni denied that he ever offered bribes to any member of Parliament and explained that he only supported small events like cook-outs.

He apologized for his comment, which he said was taken out of context.

But Major said the matter warranted further investigation and invited Grant to move the matter to be referred to the Committee on Privilege.

The committee, whose mandate is to inquire into matters that affect the immunities, privileges and powers of Parliament and its members, is also expected to probe matters related to a recent ruling handed down by Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles involving Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald.

In August, Charles ruled that Fitzgerald breached the privacy rights of Save The Bays members and granted a permanent injunction prohibiting the MP from disclosing or publishing any private information belonging to the group without its consent.

The Office of the Attorney General appealed the decision.

A court date has yet to be announced.

Major said on Wednesday that the committee will await the outcome of the appellate process before probing the matter.



