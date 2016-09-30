FNM deputy cautions unions over strike threat

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest yesterday cautioned trade union leaders who recently declared “war on the government” to show restraint to avoid negatively impacting the economy with industrial action.

On Wednesday, leaders of the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) told their members to “sharpen your gears and get ready for battle”.

It came a week after it was revealed that Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson stopped a private prosecution against top management of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort on the same day that 600 employees were let go from the resort in August.

“I do want to caution restraint on behalf of the unions because at the end of the day while any planned negative action will have an effect, that effect can have long term consequences for themselves and for the country,” Turnquest said.

“And so, we want to be very careful with any strike kind of action and any go slow kind of action, because we don’t want to jeopardize this very tenuous economy that we have today.”

Leader of the NCTU and the TUC — which reportedly have a combined membership of around 50,000 members — held a press conference on Wednesday demanding that Labour Minister Shane Gibson introduce amendments to strengthen labor laws in Parliament soon.

While speaking to the need for stronger labor laws, the union leaders also decried the decision by the attorney general in relation to the private prosecution that was filed in August.

Gibson is among several cabinet ministers who said they were unaware of the nolle prosequi issued by the attorney general.

The prosecution involved allegations that Sandals General Manager Gary Williams and financial controller Ronnie Mirza failed or refused to enter into contract negotiations with the Bahamas Hotel Maintenance and Allied Workers Union (BHMAWU).

Turnquest called the ordeal unfortunate and said it could have been avoided if there was free and transparent communication among the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Labour and the union leader.

“I would say to the government that if they claim to be a labor friendly government, well now is the time to demonstrate it,” he said.

“They must sit down with these unions and have frank and open discussions as to where we are, what their intention is with respect to not only Sandals but labor relations in general, and to assure them that action will be taken to rectify this particular, seemingly egregious breach of trust.”

Turnquest said the discord among the trade unions is a reflection of the discord among the populace.

“I think the unions are a good barometer of how people feel, and you see the kind of strong statements coming from both umbrella unions,” he said.

“I think it says a lot about how people feel about this government in general.”

At the press conference, the union leaders refused to disclose when they would take action but said it would be done when they believe they will receive the maximum result.

The unions have threatened to take strike votes if the minister does not present amendments at the next sitting of Parliament.

The House of Assembly meets next week Wednesday.



