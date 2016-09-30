Smith: Over 1,500 Baha Mar employee claims settled

More than 1,500 former Baha Mar employees have received payments as part of the agreement the government signed with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), according to Claims Committee Chairman James Smith.

The committee began settling claims on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday night, approximately 1,250 former employees had received checks, Smith said.

That number grew to more than 1,500 as of 5 p.m. yesterday. The committee had a target of 600-700 payouts per day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Wyndham Crystal Palace Resort.

Yesterday was the last day for the committee to settle claims.

“Let’s put it this way, I guess if nobody else shows up it is because they don’t really want to,” Smith said.

“You know, we have had a really good turnout — over 600 each day.”

Smith was unable to say how much money has been paid out to former employees.

“They were reporting numbers, rather than amounts, and the amount kept changing when they made adjustments, [so] I don’t have that at my fingertips,” he said.

“I was really more concerned with how many people showed up and how many did we hand checks to.”

CEXIM deposited funds for the payouts last week.

Smith said the committee is on target to complete the exercise with the former employees by then end of the month.

Additional claims

While approximately 2,000 Baha Mar workers were made redundant last October, Smith said when the committee looked over human resources records, the committee found another group of people entitled to a payout.

Though few in number, some graduates of Baha Mar’s training academy appeared on Baha Mar’s payroll.

Many of these people, including those who did not graduate or did not reach the employment stage, showed up to make claims.

“But some of those [people] are turning up on the lines thinking that they were working for Baha Mar and we had to explain to them that even when Baha Mar was operating you were not Baha Mar staff,” Smith said.

“Some of them were under contract, and that’s a different relationship with the company than being an employee.

“But, we are kind of working it through.

“I don’t blame them in that sense because they are not expected to know these fine differences.

“When [the resort] collapsed in October, for instance, there may have been some people who were just about to graduate and they didn’t, but then the people just before them, might have graduated and they were sort of guaranteed a job.

“They may have even gotten on the pay sheet for one month.

“So, they were technically, for that month, employees, and so, you have to sort of go through them individually.”

Smith said the committee has been “bending over backwards to see who all they can accommodate to at least give something too”.

It remains unclear how much money CEXIM has set aside to complete the settle the claims of former employees unsecured creditors.

Yesterday, Smith said the funds are “more than sufficient” to resolve former employees’ claims.

As it relates to the unsecured creditors, Smith said completed claims forms have begun to trickle in.

The government has said it expects former employees to be paid by today and for all other creditors to have their claims settled by the end of December.



