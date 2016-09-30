DNA leaders were not challenged at convention

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney, Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer and Chairman Andrew Wilson all secured their positions at the party’s convention yesterday, being elected unopposed for their respective posts.

The DNA is hosting its two-day conclave at SuperClubs Breezes.

McCartney said the convention will serve as the springboard for the party’s general election campaign.

“I’m humbled to be given another opportunity to lead the party into the next election,” McCartney said. “And this is going to be the foundation that leads us there. And God-willing to lead us to become the next government of the country.”

“This is our third election for the DNA in five years, third election.

“And the persons have said that they wish for certain leadership to be there ...and they’ve spoken.

“We went through the process.”

Mortimer said while he knew leading up to the convention that there were some people who said they would challenge the leader and deputy leader positions, there were no nominations brought to the convention floor for those individuals.

“My take on it is this, both Bran and I indicated to everybody that it was important for them, if they believe in the party and if they felt so inclined that they should offer themselves for any position inclusive of the leader and the deputy leader,” he told The Guardian when asked if he believed the process was fair and democratic.

“We have this element of people who will say, ‘Well, they knew what was going to happen’.

“But we really and truly didn’t know.”

Mortimer said he was adamant about not campaigning to be reelected and wanted the decision to be solely that of party delegates.

“If they wanted me to continue on as deputy leader of the DNA they would have to do so without me campaigning, and I didn’t campaign,” he said.

“I didn’t call a single person asking for their votes; it was truly going to be a referendum on what they wanted and that’s what we did.”

This is the first DNA convention, Mortimer said.

The DNA planned to hold a convention in November 2015 but rescheduled in the wake of Hurricane Joaquin.

Mortimer called the support the public has shown at the convention overwhelming.

“This is our first convention and the attendance to this first convention has been unbelievable. People are truly happy. Delegates came from the Family Islands, Freeport, and obviously Nassau,” he said.

“Everybody, they know that they created history today. When the DNA first started and we were voting it was maybe 100 persons, but now we have overwhelming numbers voting and it was exhilarating.

“It was fantastic to be among them and for them to look you in the eye and say, ‘We like what you’re doing’.”

Fifteen percent of respondents in a recent Public Domain poll said they would vote for the DNA if an election were called tomorrow.

Eighteen percent said they would vote for the Free National Movement (FNM), while 14 percent said they would vote for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

McCartney said the results of the poll showed that the DNA is no longer just a third party, and is a viable option for the 2017 general election.



