Henry Woods, B’Air managing director, dies

Bahamasair Managing Director Henry “Trottie” Woods died at 12:07 p.m. yesterday at the University of Miami Hospital in South Florida, the airline announced.

Woods had a procedure in Nassau late last week and never regained consciousness, according to two people who were close to him.

Prime Minister Perry Christie said in a statement that he was at Woods’ bedside when he died, along with Woods’ wife, Gayle, his daughter, Phylicia, other family members and friends, including Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, who was one of Woods’ closest friends, and Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson.

“Mr. Woods was a towering figure in Bahamian aviation for decades,” Christie said.

“He was a superb professional who led by example, putting in exceptionally long hours and demonstrating an unswerving commitment to productivity and efficiency.

“Imbued with a deep understanding of Bahamasair’s mission and a determination to master its many challenges, he was, in every sense of the term, the heart and soul of the flag carrier.

“His interest in the welfare of its workers at all echelons of the organization, his sense of duty to the traveling public, and his absolute insistence on adherence to the most rigorous safety standards were just some of the many things that distinguished Mr. Woods’ stellar stewardship of Bahamasair all through the years.”

The prime minister added: “In addition to all that, Mr. Woods was a loyal and faithful friend of many years. I will miss him enormously.”

Christie offered condolences on behalf of the government and the people of The Bahamas.

“The nation mourns the loss of one of its finest citizens and dedicated nation builders,” he said.

“May this outstanding Bahamian rest in peace.”



