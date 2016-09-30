Carnival audits promised

An independent audit of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival 2015 will be completed next month, nearly a year and a half after the inaugural three-day event, according to the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC).

In a statement yesterday defending its spending on this year’s event and the economic impact, the BNFC said it is committed to “full transparency”.

According to the commission, an independent audit has also been commissioned for this year’s event, but no timeline was presented on its completion.

The commission released the statement amid calls for a full and transparent accounting of how much money was spent on carnival and the economic impact of the festival.

Both Free National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie and Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney demanded audits into carnival after BNFC Chairman Paul Major disclosed on Tuesday that the commission overshot its budget again this year and failed to make a profit.

The event was budgeted at $7 million, but the commission said it spent $9.8 million on carnival.

Of that figure, the government provided $8.1 million for the event.

Last year’s inaugural carnival was budgeted at $9 million, but cost $12.8 million.

Yesterday, the commission insisted that its shortfall in profitability does not take away from the event’s impact on the economy and small to medium sized businesses.

“On every single meaningful economic measure, the event has achieved success or is moving in the right direction, and achieving incremental growth,” the commission said.

“The investment the commission makes on behalf of the government is not to derive direct returns or profits to the commission itself.

“The investment the commission makes is to stimulate consumer activity (local and tourist related) and entrepreneurship.

“It is the entrepreneurs that the commission strives to make profitable.

“It is the overall cultural economy that the commission strives to stimulate.

“The direct return on investment goes to the government in the form of taxes, increased gross domestic product (GDP) performance and ultimately economic growth.”

The commission said this year’s carnival generated an estimated $6.3 million in tax revenue, while the GDP impact was an estimated $70 million.

It remains to be seen whether the independent audits will validate these figures.

Although the commission has said carnival is “not a profit exercise”, it said that statement was never intended to suggest that carnival is not a significant and meaningful economic exercise.

The BNFC report released Tuesday showed that the committee was able to reduce its reliance on the government’s investment by nearly 40 percent this year.

“The commission generated $1.2 million in direct revenue from ticket sales and sponsorship this year to offset the government’s investment,” it said.

“And it reduced the government’s contribution by $4.99 million (38 percent).

“Its larger economic goal, however, is to help privately owned small and medium sized businesses to become profitable.”



