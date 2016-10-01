Sentencing in double murder adjourned

The sentencing of four men convicted in connection with the murders of an Department of Immigration officer and his paramour has been adjourned until November 18.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Zintworn Duncombe, 28, and James Johnson, 22, who were unanimously convicted of the shooting deaths of Shane Gardiner and Tishka Braynen.

The jury accepted the prosecution’s contention that Gardiner and Braynen were killed during an attempted armed robbery.

Duncombe, Johnson, Daniel Coakley, 28, and Cordero Saunders, 26, were convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Hunters found the badly decomposed bodies of Gardiner and Braynen in makeshift graves at Newbold Farms on December 21, 2013, almost a month after their disappearance on November 24, 2013.

Police found Gardiner's ransacked apartment unlocked when they visited on November 24. There were bullet holes in the stack washer-dryer and the bathroom wall, according to the evidence.

Prosecutors alleged at trial that Duncombe, Johnson, Coakley and Saunders conspired to rob Gardiner after he reportedly won $8,000 to $9,000 gambling.

Terrel Mackey, who said he agreed to the robbery plot, testified for the prosecution.

Mackey had been charged with the murders but the attorney general discontinued the case against him in exchange for his testimony last December.

Mackey said that Gardiner and Braynen were already hostage when Duncombe, Johnson, and two other men, who were questioned about the crimes but not charged, arrived at his home in an SUV that belonged to the Immigration Department.

According to Mackey, Duncombe took the couple to Newbold Farms where he alleged that Duncombe shot Gardiner after his repeated denials about having any money.

Duncombe killed Braynen next, Mackey said.

The former girlfriend of Saunders claimed that on November 23 she overheard him, Johnson and Coakley discussing the money that Gardiner had reportedly won.



