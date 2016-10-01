Men to be sentenced for juvenile crimes

Prosecutors yesterday asked a judge to detain a man who committed murder as a teen, at the court’s pleasure.

Errol Knowles, 21, was convicted of the May 12, 2012 murder and attempted armed robbery of Heuton Lloyd Jr. earlier this year.

The jury did not reach the required unanimous verdict on the murder charge against Rashad McPhee, who was convicted of the attempted armed robbery.

Lloyd was at Key West Street in his vehicle waiting on his girlfriend after an evening out. While in the car, two men tried to rob him. According to prosecutors, Lloyd "put up resistance and was shot". Prosecutors allege that Knowles and McPhee are the men who killed Lloyd early that morning.

At a sentencing hearing before Justice Indra Charles, prosecutors Eucal Bonaby and Viola Barnett argued that Knowles should be sentenced to the court’s pleasure and the court would review his sentence after 20 years.

Sonia Timothy said that to be detained at the court’s pleasure would amount to a mandatory minimum sentence.

As for McPhee, attorney Ian cargill said that despite his client’s juvenile record he had not gotten into any problems while in custody, which demonstrated that he was capable of reform.

Cargill said that McPhee had “become a man” in prison and urged the court to be as lenient as possible.

McPhee is facing re-trial for the murder.

McPhee, in his statement to police, claimed that Knowles ordered Lloyd out of his red Honda Accord at gunpoint.

He said that Lloyd exited the car, but reached for his waistband, prompting Knowles to shoot him. McPhee said that Knowles pursued Lloyd as he ran away, shooting him five more times.

McPhee said that a few days after the murder, Knowles warned him not to tell anyone about what had happened or he would kill him.

Knowles also admitted to the murder during an interview with police.

Charles will give her decision on October 5 at 1:15 p.m.



