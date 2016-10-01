Teenager shot dead, four others injured

Several gunmen in a Honda Accord opened fire on a group of people playing dominoes outside a home in Sunset Park on Thursday night, killing a teenager and injuring four men, according to authorities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said the shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m.

Authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old William McKenzie.

The surviving victims were said to be in stable condition in hospital.

Authorities had no motive for the shooting and no one in custody up to press time.

Dean made the routine appeal for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

There have been 73 murders for the year, a decrease of 35.9 percent over this time last year.

There were 114 murders up to September 30, 2015.

At the end of 2015, there were 146 murders, the highest in the recorded history of the nation.



