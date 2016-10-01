PM: Baha Mar to move fast and furious

Prime Minister Perry Christie yesterday hinted at an announcement regarding Baha Mar that he said will “provide full affirmation and confirmation of my expressions of confidence” surrounding the derailed development which the government expects to be resurrected through its agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM).

During a groundbreaking ceremony at Venice Bay, a rising gated community in southern New Providence, Christie expressed confidence about the future of the country’s economy with projects such as Baha Mar coming back on stream.

To that end, Christie said, “It is for me to say that Baha Mar will be moving fast and furious towards full development and thousands of persons to be employed in that development.

“You will find in the coming short period of time that through public presentations and utterances we will provide full affirmation and confirmation of my expressions of confidence this morning with respect to Baha Mar.”

The statement was received with great applause.

Following the ceremony, Christie was asked to explain his statement, but he sidestepped the question.

“Announcements are made all the time with Baha Mar,” Christie said with a smile.

He was also asked whether his statement had any implications on Baha Mar’s potential buyer.

“You heard my comment right?” Christie asked. “Interpret it. You interpret it.”

On Monday, the prime minister announced construction on the stalled project had restarted.

He also committed to a March 2017 opening date for the casino, the casino hotel, the convention center and the golf course.

But the government has not disclosed the buyer and operators of the resort.

Christie has said negotiations are ongoing with CEXIM and the would-be-buyer.

During a tour of the project, Christie said, “Remobilization is well underway and construction works have commenced. Every effort is being made to ensure the phased opening of the casino, casino hotel, the convention center and hotel, and the golf course before the end of the coming winter season.

He said he was not in a position at this stage to formally disclose the purchases, for legal reasons, but an announcement will be made in short order.

As part of the agreement between CEXIM and the government, the bank will commit the remaining funding to complete the project, and a contract has been executed with China Construction America to complete the project.

Former Baha Mar employees and Bahamian unsecured creditors were expected to be paid a substantive portion of, if not all of their claims, as part of the agreement.

Baha Mar filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States on June 29.

The bankruptcy claims have since been dismissed.

The project remains in receivership.



