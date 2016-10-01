Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

No injuries in Long Island crash landing
SLOAN SMITH 
Guardian Staff Reporter
sloan@nasguard.com

Published: Oct 01, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

According to the Department of Civil Aviation, a Southern Air Charter flight crash-landed in Deadman’s Cay, Long Island yesterday.

The flight, which came from Nassau, was carrying nine passengers, none of whom were injured in the crash.

Inspector Delvin Major of the Department of Civil Aviation said, “At this point, we are still doing investigations but we were made aware that an aircraft did have an incident on Deadman’s cay.

“We are still gathering information.”

An employee at the Deadman’s Cay airport said the landing gear on the aircraft seemed to have collapsed or failed to deploy.

When contacted for comment, an official at Southern Air Charter said they were unable to make any statement on the matter.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links