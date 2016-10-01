No injuries in Long Island crash landing

According to the Department of Civil Aviation, a Southern Air Charter flight crash-landed in Deadman’s Cay, Long Island yesterday.

The flight, which came from Nassau, was carrying nine passengers, none of whom were injured in the crash.

Inspector Delvin Major of the Department of Civil Aviation said, “At this point, we are still doing investigations but we were made aware that an aircraft did have an incident on Deadman’s cay.

“We are still gathering information.”

An employee at the Deadman’s Cay airport said the landing gear on the aircraft seemed to have collapsed or failed to deploy.

When contacted for comment, an official at Southern Air Charter said they were unable to make any statement on the matter.



