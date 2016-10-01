DNA reveals governance plans

Newly reelected Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney last night outlined the party’s plans to overhaul The Bahamas from what the DNA leader described as the “verge of collapse”.

Calling for an overhaul of the country’s immigration policies, education system and economic and investment model, McCartney said Bahamians, particularly young Bahamians, must now, more than ever, reclaim a sense of power for themselves.

He said the ball as to “where we go as a nation” is in the Bahamian people’s court.

“I say to you, Bahamas, that times are far too serious for it to be business as usual,” McCartney told attendees at the DNA’s last day of its two-day convention.

“We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect a different result.

“This was proven at the last general election in 2012.

“We cannot continue down the same road and find a different destination.”

As part of its plan to reform governance in The Bahamas, McCartney said as a government, the DNA will first pass substantive freedom of information legislation.

He said it would also abolish the Senate; amend legislation to limit the prime minister to two terms; set a fixed date for national and local elections; introduce local government in the capital; establish constituencies that can only be changed according to international criteria; amend the constitution by way of referendum to allow for the creation of a recall system for non-performing members of Parliament; and make the attorney general independent.

As it relates to immigration, McCartney said a DNA government would invest in technology to help patrol the country’s borders, detain those who enter the country illegally and retain those who have a right to be in the country, and those who have contributed toward society.

“It is time for The Bahamas to consider a smart immigration position similar to that adopted by Singapore, Canada and Australia,” said McCartney, a former junior minister of immigration in the last Ingraham administration.

He also said his administration would address the backlog of applicants seeking various permits and citizenship, and address the issues of stateless persons in the country who have a meaningful contribution to make to this country.

McCartney said while no Bahamian should expect its government to create jobs “out of thin air” they should expect an economic environment that will automatically generate employment, business and entrepreneurial opportunities.

He pledged that a DNA government would “decrease the cost of living” in The Bahamas, although he did not explain how this would be done.

He also said the ease of doing business under his administration would be improved so that new companies could be formed in one week; passports could be obtained within two days and new work permits within four days.

In order to achieve this, McCartney said a complete overhaul of the Passport Office, Registry Department and Road Traffic Department would be necessary.

To limit how much a government can compound the country’s national debt, McCartney pledged that a DNA government would enact fiscal accountability legislation, prohibiting a government from borrowing more than 15 percent of its income in the previous year.

Under a DNA government, ministers will no longer be chauffeured in cars paid for by the government, but would be given a gas allowance to drive their own cars until there has been an economic recovery in the country, the DNA leader said.

According to McCartney, “extravagant foreign trips where government ministers and their friends and family travel first class at the expense of the Bahamian people” would become a thing of the past.

Speaking to governmental changes, McCartney said he would reduce Parliament to 21 members, freeze hiring in the public serve and review all “special purpose consultants” hired in the last four years.

He also touched on the DNA’s plans for cleaner, more cost-effective energy; liberalizing exchange control; the introduction of a national lottery; privatization of public utilities companies including the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC); and a “zero tolerance” approach to crime with “no bail for murders”.

In an interview with McCartney at SuperClubs Breezes resort yesterday afternoon, the DNA leader said the party has already internally ratified 28 candidates, all of whom will be announced in the coming weeks.



