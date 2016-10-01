Hurricane Matthew strengthens

Hurricane Matthew grew into a category 4 storm Friday, packing winds up to 140 miles per hour as it barrelled toward Jamaica and Cuba. Matthew will likely hit The Bahamas as a category 2 storm or stronger by Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said yesterday evening.

The NHC’s projected path for Matthew shows the storm enveloping most of the archipelago along its track if it takes a turn to the north after hitting the country’s southern neighbors.

“On its present trajectory, Matthew is expected to move off the coast of Cuba at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, putting it just slightly in Bahamian waters,” Director of the Department of Meteorology Trevor Basden said at a press conference at the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) Gladstone Road headquarters early Friday afternoon.

“It [will] have quite a bit of acceleration to be around Eleuthera at 8 a.m Wednesday, so that is approximately 20 miles per hour.

“Matthew being a major hurricane when passing over the coast of Cuba, we expect ... for it to weaken a little bit.

“At such a rapid movement, the weakening should not be too significant, so we are looking at it from a category three now to a category two and then moving rapidly out of The Bahamas.

“Usually for these systems to pass through The Bahamas it takes four to five days to pass through, so this one is just a day or a day and a half and we should be clear.”

The entire Bahamas is expected to feel some effect of Hurricane Matthew — all from Inagua through Grand Bahama — with stronger winds to be felt for Inagua, Cat Island and Eleuthera, Basden advised.

He said heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, storm surges of about six to eight feet, and significant to severe flooding on some islands is expected.

Last night, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km), according to the NHC last night.

Basden added that once Matthew moves into the northwest Bahamas — which would encompass Andros, Eleuthera and New Providence — the department should be having good images of the structure, rainfall rates and intensity of the hurricane.

He also explained that in the case the department’s radar malfunctions during the hurricane, the Department of Meteorology will rely on satellite imagery and radar imagery from Cuba, Miami and Key West.

“We also have a lightening detection system that is operational and from that we will be able to deduce intensities of showers or thunderstorms so that will guide us as well,” Basden said.

“We will be issuing alert watches and warnings for the entire Bahamas.”

With the anniversary of Hurricane Joaquin quickly approaching and the country in the throes of its first hurricane of the season, many question whether the Department of Meteorology is prepared with a working radar, as not to repeat the failures of last year.

The Nassau Guardian revealed last year that despite reports from senior officials of the Department of Meteorology claiming that their radar was working all during the storm, forecasters claimed that the radar had gone down and residents were not warned about the storm as early as they should have been.

“We are in the throes of securing Doppler weather radars, but the present radar is working,” Basden told The Guardian yesterday.

“At present, yes it is functioning.”

Foreign students

Jamaica issued a hurricane watch yesterday. Haiti yesterday issued a tropical storm watch.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration yesterday said parents of students studying in Jamaica, as well as students themselves, have contacted the ministry about Hurricane Matthew and the apparent course toward Jamaica.

“The ministry has been monitoring the development of Hurricane Matthew. and the ministry will be in continuous contact with the National Emergency Management Agency and the Meteorological Department for further developments due to the storm,” the ministry said.

“The ministry has taken note of the possible directional course of Hurricane Matthew.

“The many Bahamians students who are studying in Jamaica can be assured that their safety is the Bahamian government's priority.

“Parents, guardians and the wider public can be assured that the necessary protocols, through the Government of Jamaica will be followed to ensure all Bahamians are safe and secure.

“Bahamian students are urged to take the necessary precautions and prepare for the storm as required and directed by Jamaican authorities.

“For emergency situations within Jamaica, Bahamians can contact our Honorary Consul Ms. Alvita Knight at ajyanpk@yahoo.com or at 876 699 0249. Students and parents can also visit the Ministry's website or Facebook page at: http://mofa.gov.bs and www.facebook.com/mofabahama.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the matter and keep the Bahamian public updated.”



