Butler-Turner: Govt dropped the ball on rebuilding after storm

One year after Hurricane Joaquin ravaged the southern Bahamas, Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner said the government “dropped the ball” on rebuilding efforts.

Butler-Turner was responding to criticisms that she had done very little since last year to help with such efforts.

“Let me clear the air, because we want to be very specific. We did as much as we could, first with relief, then in restoration and then rebuild,” she said when she called into Guardian Radio 96.9 talk show ‘The Revolution’ on Friday.

“We’re probably somewhere between 75 and 80 percent in terms of full restoration.

“There are persons who would say that they have gotten nothing; this is very true.”

In the days and weeks following Joaquin, Nassau-based group HeadKnowles spearheaded relief efforts by collecting building materials, food, water and other necessities from members of the public and distributing them to affected areas.

However, Butler-Turner said the initial support from members of the public and other donors waned over time and residents were left to rely on the government for relief.

“That first crux of support we had wore off after a few months. It went between the government’s responsibility to do infrastructure, and I must say that the government has dropped the ball on so many things,” she said.

“Our clinic in Clarence Town has yet to be done; our packing house has not been redone.”

Though she said she frequently communicates with representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on recovery efforts that still need to be addressed on Long Island, Butler-Turner said her hands are tied in being able to mobilize such efforts.

“Unfortunately, the government, which was just as slow to react, is just as slow in addressing persons who are still waiting for their full homes to be replaced,” she said.

“I do not believe it’s reasonable to expect the MP to replace somebody’s home.”

Butler-Turner spoke as Hurricane Matthew continues to pose a threat to The Bahamas.

She said one year later, very little has changed in terms of Long Island’s preparedness to weather a major storm, yet Butler-Turner insisted it is better off than its neighboring islands.

“I will go even further to say that where we have sitting MPs, their islands are devastating, compared to where we’ve come from on Long Island, and we had the most damage,” she said.



