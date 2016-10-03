Minnis to gov’t: Turn down reported request for work permits for Baha Mar

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has called on the government to turn down the applications for work permits reportedly made by China Construction America (CCA) for laborers, given the number of unemployed Bahamians in the country.

Minnis also questioned if the reported request for hundreds of work permits was a part of the reason the documents regarding the agreement to complete, sell and open Baha Mar were sealed in the Supreme Court.

He reiterated his belief that the Baha Mar documents should be made public.

“We call on the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government to turn down the Chinese’s request for work permits and allow Bahamians to secure these jobs and do the work of getting Baha Mar operational,” Minnis said in a statement.

“The FNM stands with the people and are committed to holding this government’s feet to the fire on Baha Mar and will continue to demand transparency and accountability.

“... Why is the CCA requesting 400 work permits for foreign workers?

“Was this one of the missing details shrouded in secrecy when the embattled prime minister had the courts seal the deal?

“There are countless Bahamians looking for good paying jobs, yet this government would rather bestow those jobs on foreign workers.

“This revelation is just one of a growing list of troubling reasons why the people are crying out for the embattled prime minister to unseal his secret deal.”

Prime Minister Perry Christie has said the Supreme Court sealed the documents upon the request of the Chinese.

After numerous calls for the documents to be unsealed, Christie, who insisted that there was nothing secret about the deal, asked for Bahamians to trust his decision.

However, Minnis argued that there can be no trust without transparency and accountability.

“If we had those, I doubt we’d see the prime minister so willing to hand out Bahamian jobs to the PLP’s Chinese allies,” he said.

“His secret deal to jump start Baha Mar before the next election has only created a cloud of skepticism of his motives and more questions of the details of his secret deal.

“Stonewalling any and all attempts to share the details publicly with the Bahamian people has only led to questions of what is the prime minister hiding.

“And now we know more reasons why he’s keeping his deal shrouded in secrecy ... It’s truly time to unseal the secret deal. The people demand it.”

Minnis claims the PLP has lost touch with the Bahamian people and that its “empty rhetoric and broken promises” have caught up with it.

Previously, Minnis pledged that an FNM government would put the “sunlight on the deal and cancel any part that is not in the interest of the Bahamian people”.

Christie suggested that people like Minnis who question the credibility of his pronouncements about Baha Mar are naive and unfit to serve.



