FNM leader side steps questions on Chipman

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday refused to directly address issues raised by St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman in a statement he released announcing that he is not seeking a re-nomination from the FNM.

In his statement, Chipman said, “It is clear that under the leadership of Dr. Minnis, my contribution to the FNM as a member of Parliament is no longer desired, required or wanted.”

During a press conference at FNM Headquarters on Mackey Street to discuss the approaching Hurricane Matthew, Minnis was asked to respond to Chipman’s statement.

The leader said, “The member of Parliament for St. Anne’s has been with this party since inception. He’s been around since [former FNM leader the late] Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield’s time, and he has a wealth of knowledge and he’s been assisting all through.

“At this present time, the PLP is doing serious damage to this country. They are the worst government this country has ever seen; and the member of Parliament feels that with his knowledge and contribution, he feels that it’s time for him to step, at the national level, to do whatever is necessary in our campaign to get rid of this worthless government.

“And I would like to thank publicly the member for St. Anne’s for his contribution that he has made, his value and the contribution that he has made even before ...”

Minnis was asked to respond to Chipman’s claim that the FNM St. Anne’s Constituency Association wrote him twice about his nomination, but the leader failed to acknowledge the letters.

Minnis did not address the claim directly.

“At this point of time, I think he, I and even you, recognize that we must do everything to bring all of our heavy hitters onboard to get rid of the PLP,” he said.

Minnis then said even the thoughts and ideas of reporters who were questioning him, would be welcomed in this regard.

In his statement released yesterday, Chipman said: “Because of the good work we did together, the constituency association expressed their confidence in me by writing to FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Candidates Committee on September 5, 2015. The letter was signed by all of the executives of the association.

“That was over a year ago. The association’s letter was never acknowledged.

“During the first week of March of this year, the executive of my association and myself met. We then met with the leader and the then chairman, Michael Pintard, during the first week of March 2016.

“My candidacy was discussed at length. We were assured that I would be re-nominated.

“The association again wrote to the leader on September 21, 2016 referring to its earlier letter and our meeting. To date we have heard nothing, which I consider a tremendous sign of disrespect toward the association.

“I have taken note of various commentaries in the media concerning my re-nomination and in particular to the leader’s refusal to confirm whether I would be re-nominated for the forthcoming general election.

“I initially voted for and supported Dr. Minnis as leader of the FNM.

“Over time I had differences with my party’s leader and the direction he was moving the party.

“Political parties committed to democracy typically have such debates and disagreements. But under the current leadership of the FNM such disagreements are far too often met with resentment.”



