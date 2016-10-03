Fear, anxiety for islands still recovering from Joaquin

As Hurricane Matthew churned closer to The Bahamas, fear and anxiety were setting in nearly one year to the day that Hurricane Joaquin devastated parts of The Bahamas.

“Persons are still here and forging forward and trying to fully recover, but as it is now, a pending hurricane out there brings a sense of anxiety and worry, because there are still persons who don’t want to have to go back to where they were,” said Terrece Bootle-Bethel, administrator for Long Island.

“They have made quite a bit of progress, and there is still a lot of infrastructural work that needs to be done by the Ministry of Works, and so the hope is that we will fare a lot better than we did with Joaquin.”

On Acklins, Administrator Chrisfield Johnson said residents are equally fearful of the impact of another major storm and asked that the rest of The Bahamas “pray for us”.

“There is a sense of fear. As Bahamians, we have a saying that says ‘burned child dread fire’. That means if you’ve been burned before, you have a certain degree of fear with fire,” Johnson said.

“Now we have just been hit with Hurricane Joaquin, so naturally you can only expect that there will be a certain degree of fear because we don’t know what is to come.

“The only and best thing we can do is prepare ourselves in the best possible way. That means taking every precaution that we could possibly take to make sure everyone is safe and protected.”

Johnson said residents are not waiting on official instructions from the government or the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in preparing for the storm.

“We have to take the bull by the horns, regardless of what government is doing. Government in any country could only do so much, but given the availability of supplies, we need to make the best use of the supplies [we have],” he said.

“Even though we know the government will assist us in some particular way, it is still up to the people of Acklins to come together and make sure we are safe and to make certain requests of the government for how they can assist us in the way we need it.”

Francita Neely, who is the deputy administrator for the Crooked Island and Long Cay District, said residents there also fear the approaching hurricane will negatively impact the rebuilding process one year after Joaquin.

“The people on the island are still in the rebuilding mode,” Neely said.

“There are many buildings that have not been completed since the hurricane; repairs are still going on. But a number of persons were able to move into their homes since repairs were done.

“But right now everybody is just anxious, because this is just one year since the last major hurricane hit the island.”

Hurricane Joaquin made landfall in The Bahamas on October 1, 2015.

Packing winds of up to 140 mph, Joaquin churned over several hours in the central and southern Bahamas. Long Island, San Salvador, Samana Cay, Crooked Island, Acklins and Rum Cay experienced the worst of the storm.

The government and NEMA were criticized for not warning residents quickly enough about the storm, which formed and strengthened over The Bahamas, and for not moving quicker to mobilize recovery efforts.

Neely said Crooked Islanders are not relying on the government this time around and have already prepared and activated shelters.

“No, we’re not taking any chances,” she said. “I told persons I want you all to be prepared, even if nothing happens, you just be proactive and stay prepared.”

Lacking storm supplies

The island administrators also said there is a shortage of essential storm supplies that they had hoped would be in place on their islands since the aftermath of Hurricane Joaquin.

In particular, each administrator spoke of the need for generators – particularly at shelter sites – and satellite phones.

“We have a few generators left on the island, but persons are still using them at their homes who don’t have electricity,” Neely said.

“One of the things I had asked for was a generator for each of the shelters and also a satellite phone; we need those handheld phones.”

Bootle-Bethel said the weakness of Family Islands is that with no emergency vehicles or poor drainage wells, they have to depend heavily on volunteers after the storm.

“We saw it with Joaquin, where we had to depend on people with heavy vehicles to take us through heavy waters so we could assess damage and check on the well-being of persons,” she said.

“Even with key persons within the disaster consultative committee not having satellite phones or any form of communication so that, for example, from shelter to shelter they can communicate with [me], the command center and the police and so we don’t have those means of communicating.”

NEMA activated on Friday.



