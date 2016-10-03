Search for missing boater

A 25-year-old man was missing after a boat he was on collided with a defense force vessel in Nassau Harbour on Saturday night, authorities said.

The man was identified as Christopher Turnquest.

The defense force said last night it was searching for him. Officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Marine Unit and volunteers of the Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA) were also a part of the search.

Officials reported that Turnquest and another person were on a 13-foot skiff when the accident occurred at 8:30 p.m.

One of the occupants was recovered from the water, officials said.

Family members identified the second passenger as Keno Turnquest, who was uninjured.

According to relatives, the men are cousins.

“The family is still out there searching and praying for his safe return home,” said Gabriel Hudson, who is related to the men.

“I’m just hoping for the best possible outcome, to find him just sitting on a beach or something.”

Hudson, who posted a call for volunteers for the search and rescue mission on Facebook, described the incident: “Last night, my two cousins were on a dinghy and a defense force boat crashed into them.

“One of the cousins spotted it and shouted ‘jump’.

“The one that spotted the boat is fine, but the other, Christopher Turnquest, of St. Anne's class of 2008, is still missing.

“The search resumed this morning, and we are asking the community to keep their eyes peeled.

“The crash happened in the harbor near BASRA.

“We are looking for people with boats to assist with the search.

“The family welcomes any and all assistance.”

The police report said Turnquest is feared drowned.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said a police officer will meet with the family of the missing man today.

“They were out all morning and all day searching,” he said.

When asked whether there are any concerns the rescue mission might be impacted by the approaching hurricane, Dean said, “We have to take it one day at a time. We can’t anticipate today or tomorrow.”



