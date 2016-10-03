Chipman opts out

St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman has decided to hang up his political hat at the end of his only term as a member of Parliament.

Chipman announced in a statement yesterday that he will not seek a re-nomination from the Free National Movement (FNM), as it is clear his contribution to the party as an MP “is no longer desired, required or wanted”.

His announcement came amid speculation that the nomination would be denied to him.

Chipman was one of six FNM MPs who strongly opposed the leadership of Dr. Hubert Minnis.

“I initially voted for and supported Dr. Minnis as leader of the FNM,” he said.

“Over time, I had differences with my party’s leader and the direction he was moving the party.

“Political parties committed to democracy typically have such debates and disagreements. But under the current leadership of the FNM, such disagreements are far too often met with resentment.

“I remained loyal to the party and continued to work to improve the FNM for the benefit of the Bahamian people.

“But sadly, the FNM that I have supported all of my life has become an organization that I barely recognize.”

It was a similar tone adopted by Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant — the longest serving FNM MP still in Parliament — when he announced on August 21 that he was not seeking a re-nomination, and characterized the FNM as being in “disarray”.

Like Grant, Chipman spoke of his long-term dedication to the FNM.

“I joined the party in 1972 as a 19-year-old because I was concerned about the cult of personality and one-man rule the country was headed in under the PLP,” the St. Anne’s MP said.

Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn also revealed on September 15 that he is no longer seeking a re-nomination. His confirmation came on the same night that the FNM’s Council met.

Party insiders said Lightbourn was told he would not get a nomination.

Theo Neilly, the North Eleuthera MP, is also bowing out of frontline politics.

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, who also strongly opposed Minnis, was recently re-nominated.

There is a widespread expectation that Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins, who joined the FNM less than a year ago, will not be nominated. In September, the FNM ratified former Democratic National Alliance Chairman Mark Humes for Fort Charlotte.

Rollins was also eyeing an FNM nomination in Long Island. He has threatened to run as an independent.

The differences the six MPs had with Minnis were sharp and acrimonious at times and led to their public condemnation of Minnis as the FNM became gripped by infighting.

Still, Chipman said not long before the FNM’s July convention that he was still seeking a nomination.

In his statement yesterday, he revealed that the FNM’s St. Anne’s Constituency Association expressed its confidence in him in a letter to Minnis on September 5, 2015. He said the letter was signed by all of the association’s executives, but was never acknowledged.

“During the first week of March of this year, the executive of my association and myself met. We then met with the leader and the then chairman, Michael Pintard, during the first week of March 2016,” he said.

“My candidacy was discussed at length. We were assured that I would be re-nominated.

“The association again wrote to the leader on September 21, 2016 referring to its earlier letter and our meeting. To date we have heard nothing, which I consider a tremendous sign of disrespect toward the association.

“I have taken note of various commentaries in the media concerning my re-nomination and in particular to the leader’s refusal to confirm whether I would be re-nominated for the forthcoming general election.”

In his statement yesterday, Chipman also spoke of feeling frustrated in his role as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, which has probed the government’s Urban Renewal Programme, but has not yet tabled a report.

“Sadly, the work I did as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee was constantly obstructed by the government, which is the most non-transparent and unaccountable government in the modern Bahamas,” he said.

“Unlike under the FNM and former Prime Minister [Hubert] Ingraham, the Christie government has consistently refused to provide certain information to the committee.

“I must also acknowledge that I did not have the full cooperation of my leader as leader of the opposition in pushing the government harder on a number of key issues, including the work of the Public Accounts Committee.”

Chipman said that at this time he can best serve the FNM and the country in other capacities.

He pledged to use his remaining time in Parliament to “continue to seek to hold the government accountable, to speak on a variety of issues, and to be the voice of the wonderful people of St. Anne’s”.



