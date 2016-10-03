As Matthew threatens, many crowd local stores

In recent years, New Providence has been spared hurricane wrath, but many residents are taking no chances as Matthew remains a major threat with a projected path that could see it reaching Bahamian territory as early as tomorrow.

While seeking to beat the storm preparations rush on the weekend, many were caught in the crowds of shoppers who were also preparing for the storm, which was a category four hurricane yesterday.

Tanique Cunningham was among those shopping at Super Value’s Mackey Street location on Saturday afternoon.

She and three of her five children pushed two trolleys filled with groceries and were still shopping for more.

“I know this is a lot of things,” said Cunningham as she pointed to her cart filled with canned goods and snacks.

“But do you remember what happened to those people during [Hurricane] Joaquin?

“I mean it was ridiculous.

“People were trapped for hours or even days and no one knew.

“You never know with these storms.

“They said New Providence may not be hit that hard, but you can never be too sure.

“I won’t be stuck in the house with all my children for days and we’re starving.

“I’m buying everything I can.

“My whole paycheck [is] almost gone, and I’m not even done shopping yet.”

Many people in the store had the same reaction as Cunningham.

Some were in too much of a hurry to leave the crowded supermarket to stop and talk.

There was also heavy traffic at Chelsea’s Choice on Abundant Life Road on Saturday afternoon.

Frustration turned into anger for some who accused others of skipping the line and “buying up all of the water”.

“I was here first,” shouted Anton Pierre, 24, who said he is unemployed.

“I don’t know why she thought she could be served before me.

“And on top of that, she [is] buying 17 bottles of water.

“[Is] that for a pool?

“It [doesn’t] work like that.

“People are tired.

“She needs to toe the line just like everyone else, unless her name is Chelsea.”

Though he wished he wasn’t in the middle of the chaos, Michael Thompson said he needed the water for his elderly mother, and other family members.

“Man, this is rough,” he said.

“I’ve been here for 35 minutes just waiting on water.

“This is so annoying, but God knows I need to get this out of the way.

“My mom is 86 years old, and she called me this morning asking me to get her some water.

“That’s who reminded me that I needed some for myself and for my family at home.

“My wife would kill me if I leave this line, so I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do.”

Kelly’s Lumber Yard had quite a few customers on Saturday as well.

But some people have no plans to batten down their windows, even if the storm stays on its projected path.

Leona Thomas, who has been a resident of Pinewood Gardens for 40 years, said she and her four adult children do not have money to waste, although the area is known to flood during heavy rains.

Thompson said the only thing she fears as the country braces for Hurricane Matthew are the heavy rains that “always lead to flooding”.

“I’m not really concerned about my windows at all,” she said.

“It’s the flooding.

“But I can’t do anything about that, now can I?

“I’m just sitting here waiting for the rain to come so I can be knee deep in water in my own house.

“How fortunate am I?

“I’m sorry.

“I don’t mean to complain because so many people may [have] it worse and some got it worse last year.

“But I’m sick of the flooding.

“It hurts because I can’t do anything about it.”

A year ago, Hurricane Joaquin tore through the central and southeast Bahamas leaving devastation in its wake.

Many residents in those areas are still rebuilding.



