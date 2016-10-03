Taking aim

Hurricane Matthew was maintaining its category four status late last night as it barreled toward Jamaica and Haiti, and is projected to begin impacting The Bahamas as early as tomorrow.

With the powerful storm packing winds up to 145 miles per hour, authorities urged residents to move quickly to finalize hurricane preparations.

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin to affect Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Ragged Island, Long Cay, Samana Cay and the Turks and Caicos Islands by late tomorrow with tropical storm conditions possible by early tomorrow.

Many of those islands are still rebuilding a year after Hurricane Joaquin left widespread destruction in its wake.

Forecasters said extensive to severe flooding can be expected as Matthew is forecast to produce up to 25 inches of rain as it passes across the island chain.

Last night, forecasters said New Providence is expected to be spared a direct hit, but residents were warned to brace for strong winds and heavy rainfall by late Wednesday/early Thursday.

The Ministry of Education announced that public schools on Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Ragged Island, Long Cay and Samana Cay are closed today until further notice.

Schools on Long Island, Cat Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador and Exuma will close tomorrow.

On Saturday night, the government of The Bahamas flew Bahamian students out of Jamaica and Prime Minister Perry Christie was at the airport to meet them when they landed.

The storm was moving toward the north-west at about five miles per hour. A turn toward the north was expected last night.

On its forecast track, the center of Matthew will approach south-western Haiti and Jamaica today. It is expected to remain a powerful hurricane into tomorrow.

Last night, a government spokesman said there have been questions about whether The Bahamas government plans to fly Bahamian students who are studying in Cuba home, but he said there were no such plans.

Yesterday, Bahamasair advised that due to the hurricane, all services to the southern islands will be suspended as of tomorrow.

An official of Bahamas Power and Light, meanwhile, advised that it intends to inform the public today about its hurricane plans.

The official said there are no plans for a mass shutdown of its system.

Meanwhile, administrators in islands impacted by Joaquin last year told The Nassau Guardian that they were on high alert and had advised residents to take the threat of Matthew seriously.

One of the criticisms that emerged following last year’s hurricane was that some residents were caught off guard. For instance, some in Crooked Island reported that they did not know of that storm until it was over them.

“We’re not taking any chances,” said Francita Neely, who is the deputy administrator for the Crooked Island and Long Cay District.

“I told persons I want you all to be prepared, even if nothing happens, you just be proactive and stay prepared.”

Please follow thenassauguardian.com and The Nassau Guardian on Facebook for updates throughout today as the storm approaches.



