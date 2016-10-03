Date:
Christie urges Bahamians to take threat of Matthew seriously

  • Prime Minister Christie at news conference at Cabinet office today. Photos: Torrell Glinton.


Published: Oct 03, 2016

Prime Minister Perry Christie today urged residents to take the warnings of Hurricane Matthew seriously.

Today, the government began evacuations from islands like Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Island. 

Met officials expect between Tuesday and Friday "the entire Bahamas will experience potentially dangerous" effects from Matthew.

Chief Meteorologist Trevor Basden said the first island to feel the storm will be Ragged Island at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Crooked Island is expected to be impacted by 4 p.m. and Long Island by 6 p.m.

"Matthew is a major threat to The Bahamas and should be taken seriously," Basden said.



Quick Links